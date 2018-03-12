Machinist
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
Physical Requirements: This position requires the physical ability to perform moderately heavy work including lifting and carrying heavy objects up to 50 lbs.; work outside in all weather conditions with exposure to dirt, dust, pollen and insects; climb ladders and stairs; and stand and walk for extended periods.
Qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of the job opportunity announcement.
For information on the Job Qualification System for Trades and Labor Occupations, see OPM’s web site at http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/x-118c/index.htm.
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
How you will be evaluated:
Applications will first be evaluated to determine whether the following screen out element is met:
- Ability to do the work of the position without more than normal supervision.
If an applicant meets the screen-out element, the following Job Elements will be evaluated:
- Operation of machine tools.
- Technical practices (theoretical precise, artistic).
- Ability to use shop drawings.
- Ability to perform measurement and layout techniques.
- Ability to use hand tools for machine shop.
- Knowledge of metal (appropriate materials for a variety of specialized metal fabrication and repair functions).
Best Qualified Category - Meets the screen-out element and excels in most of the job related elements above.
Qualified Category - Meets the screen-out element, but does not satisfy most of the job related elements above to a substantive degree.
This category rating process does not add veterans' preference points or apply the "rule of three", but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-veterans within each category. A selecting official may make selections from the highest quality category (Best Category) provided no veteran in that category is passed over to select a non-veteran in that category unless the requirements of 5 U.S.C. 3317(b) or 3318(b) are satisfied.
Veterans who meet minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent must be listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-9 grade level or higher.
Applicants who have not submitted a resume in the USAjobs system and/or have not answered all of the announcement questions will not be considered for this position.
Important Note:
Your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses to the occupational questionnaire or other assessment tool for consistency. If a determination is made that you have rated yourself higher than is supported by your resume, you will be assigned a rating commensurate to your described experience.
Your resume should provide sufficient information regarding how your education and experience relate to this position, including the major duties and qualifications criteria listed.
To preview questions please click here. Read more Security clearance Public Trust - Background Investigation