Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship Required

All new DCIPS employees are required to complete a two-year DCIPS trial period.

Position is designated critical-sensitive and incumbent must be able to obtain and retain a TOP SECRET (TS) security clearance

PCS expenses will be paid by the unit IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Must be registered for Selective Service, see Legal and Regulatory Guide

Employee must pass initial and periodic short notice drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

The employee may be required to travel in military and/or commercial aircraft to perform temporary duty assignments

Employee must maintain current certifications

Disclosure of Political Appointments

Mobility is a condition of employment. The employee must sign an Air Force-wide mobility agreement

Employee may be subject to counterintelligence scope polygraph testing

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.: Applicant must possess quality level experience which demonstrates the possession of the knowledge, skills, abilities and competencies necessary for successful job performance required for this position. Quality experience is experience that has equipped the applicant with the particular competencies/knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position and is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Examples of creditable experience include: Knowledge of the Department of Defense Planning, Programming, and Budgeting System (PPBS) and policy, procedures, and schedules for developing Program Objectives Memoranda (POM), Budget Estimate Submissions (BES) as well as methods for developing budget forecasts, cost projections, financial exhibits, unfunded requirements justifications, narratives, offsets and disconnects, and issue papers. Note: Creditable experience may include previous military experience, experience gained in the private sector, or experience gained in another government agency.To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/Standards/group-stds/gs-admin.asp): Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Knowledge of the Department of Defense Planning, Programming, and Budgeting System (PPBS) and policy, procedures, and schedules for developing Program Objectives Memoranda (POM), Budget Estimate Submissions (BES) as well as methods for developing budget forecasts, cost projections, financial exhibits, unfunded requirements justifications, narratives, offsets and disconnects, and issue papers.2. Knowledge of Air Force, Defense Intelligence Enterprise (DIE), and other Service/Agency cyber/EW capabilities and related program goals and objectives, the sequence and timing of key operational events and milestones, and methods of evaluating the effectiveness of planning and capability development actions as related to actual events.3. Knowledge of the relationship of the various entities and infrastructure involved in overall planning and execution of complex procedures and techniques for the Test and Evaluation (T&E) of unique one-of-a-kind capabilities and concepts, and the methods in which the PPBS process supports them.4. Knowledge of a wide range of qualitative and/or quantitative methods for the assessment and improvement of plans and programs for managing, planning, budgeting and executing intelligence and operations utilizing diverse intelligence support structures and inter-agency cooperation on advanced concepts, principles and practices such as Cyberspace Operations Information Systems; multi-service/joint Electronic Warfare and radio frequency (RF) enabled capabilities; Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance systems; Special Communications; Collection Management and Operations; All-Source threat systems analysis and Multi-INT integration;; Planning, Programming, & Budgeting System (PPBS), acquisition, special operations, or similar operations.Education and/or expert level of experience within the Management and Program Analysis Series field, as it applies to RDT&E projects and efforts within the intelligence arena, and a comprehensive knowledge and/or practical application within Contracting Office Representative (COR) and/or acquisition arena is desired: Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.: Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

ARE YOU USING YOUR EDUCATION TO QUALIFY? You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



90-Day Register: This announcement may result in a 90-day register that may be used to fill like vacancies for 90 days after the closing date. Applicants may be referred for consideration as vacancies occur.



Selective Service: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. For additional information, click here.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



Incentives: Recruitment and/or retention incentives may or may not be used.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.