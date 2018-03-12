50% or less - May travel up to 1-2 weeks per month.

U.S. Citizenship is required.

Probationary period may be required.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.

This position may be filled at either the GS-12 or GS-13 grade level. To qualify for this position:AT THE GS-12 LEVEL: Applicants must have 1 year of specialized experience equivalent to at least a GS-11 in the federal service performing duties such as: Conducting research for the design and implementation of adequate, safe and economical transportation improvements; utilizing a wide range of techniques and methods for assessment and improvement of the program effectiveness and processes; conducting research into the issues related to the review and approval of bridge permit applications.AT THE GS-13 LEVEL: Applicants must have 1 year of specialized experience equivalent to at least a GS-12 in the federal service. Specialized experience includes thorough knowledge of the principles, concepts, case precedents and administrative practices relevant to administration and management of an agency/organization bridge permit program; knowledge of agency/organization and/or Federal Highway Administration activities, agency missions, policies, and objectives as they relate to bridge permit applications; experience conducting National Environmental Policy Act evaluations and reviews; preparation of regulations and agency policies; liaison and interagency coordination; conducting research into issues related to the review and approval of bridge permit applications; and effective oral and written communications.Specialized experience is experience that has equipped you with the particular ability, skill, and knowledge to successfully perform the duties of this position and is typically in or related to this line of work.National Service Experience (i.e., volunteer experience): Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule, C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.

This position does not have a positive education requirement. If you are including education on your resume, report only attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accrediting institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. See Required Documents section for detail.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet Federal qualification requirements if you can show that your foreign education is comparable to education received in accredited educational institutions in the United States. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence with your application. See Recognition of Foreign Qualifications click here

Applicants will be required to complete questions contained on the Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306) at the time a tentative job offer is made. At the time of appointment, selectees will be required to update the OF-306. Certain responses on the form could pose a problem with suitability for employment determinations.



If you are selected for this position, you will be subject to a determination of your suitability for Federal employment. All selectees are subject to an appropriate investigation as a condition of placement into this position. Certain investigation levels may automatically require a credit check after initial job qualifications have been met. For those positions that do not automatically require a credit check, it may later be required if the initial investigation surfaces a potential issue. Visit: OPM Mythbuster



DHS uses E-Verify, an Internet-based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Learn more about your rights and responsibilities at click here



Recruitment incentives may be authorized.



Moving expenses will not be paid.



All Federal employees are required to have Federal salary payments made by direct deposit.



For Veterans' preference eligibility, visit Veterans' Employment Resources. Veterans, Peace Corps/VISTA volunteers, and persons with disabilities possess a wealth of unique talents, experiences, and competencies that can be invaluable to the DHS mission. If you are a member of one of these groups, you may not have to compete with the public for federal jobs. To determine your eligibility and to understand the documentation that would be required with your application, click on the links above and contact the Servicing Human Resources Office listed at the bottom of this announcement.



More than 1 selection may be made from this announcement if additional identical vacancies in the same title, series, grade, and unit occur within 90 days from the date the certificate was issued.



If you need a reasonable accommodation for the application and hiring process, please contact 202-795-6302. Decisions on granting reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis. Visit Reasonable Accommodation

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your résumé and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated using the on-line assessment to place you in one of three categories.



The necessary Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities to perform this job are:



Knowledge of the statutory, regulatory and policy material governing the Bridge Program. Knowledge of the range of administrative laws, policies, regulations, and precedents applicable to the Federal Highway Administration and/or Federal government agencies associated with infrastructure project approvals. Knowledge of the National Environmental Policy Act and related policies, laws, regulations and guidance. Skill in applying a wide range of techniques and methods for assessment and improvement of the program effectiveness and processes. Ability to evaluate the content of new or modified legislation, Executive Orders, and USCG regulations for projected impact upon the USCG's Bridge Program. Ability to lead and direct studies involving use of analytical and statistical tools, techniques and methods. Ability to apply analytical skills to program issues to significantly change, interpret, or develop new policies.