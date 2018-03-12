25% or less - You may be required to travel up to 20 nights (4 weeks) over the summer.

Must be at least 16 years of age.

Must be a U.S. citizen.

Must successfully pass a background investigation.

Must be able to work full-time during summer break.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

As a Pathways Intern, you must meet and comply with PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS:

Maintain your enrollment on at least a half-time basis at qualifying educational institution. Half-time is typically 6 semester hours for undergraduate and 3 semester hours for graduate students but may be defined differently by your educational institution;

Provide course registration information at the start of each school term and verification of academic status (transcript) at the end of each academic term;

Meet and maintain the required GPA;

Sign a Pathways Internship agreement that sets forth the expectations for the internship upon entry on duty;

Have the ability to work a full-time schedule (40 hours/week) during your summer break from school; and

Be available for occasional weekday travel away from your duty location.

Failure to meet or maintain qualifications or program requirements or failure to provide required documentation will result in termination of your appointment.

You may be non-competitively converted to a term, career-conditional or career appointment, within 120 days following successful completion of all of your educational and work experience requirements in accordance with 5 CFR 362.204, at the discretion of the Agency. Conversion is not automatic nor guaranteed. If you meet program requirements and are approved for conversion, you will be appointed at the grade level for which you are qualified to a FCA Examiner position, which has promotion potential to the VH-39 (GS-13) grade level.

You must meet STUDENT STATUS REQUIREMENTS to be eligible for this internship opportunity. You must:

Be enrolled as a student in an accredited 4-year college/university Bachelor's or Master's degree program on at least a half-time basis; Have substantially completed 3 academic years of progressive, higher level education, i.e., be a current college junior or higher. Three full academic years of undergraduate or graduate education is the number of credit hours determined by your college/university to represent three years of full-time study; Provide proof that you have completed your third academic year of higher level education by submitting an official transcript at the end of your school's 2017 spring term Have and maintain a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 2.95 on a 4 point scale. If your school uses an alternate grading system, you must submit proof and explanation of the grading system with your application or you will not be considered for this position; Have a planned graduation date not earlier than December 2018 and no later than May 2019; and Be in good academic standing (e.g., not on academic probation).

If you graduate before May/June 2018 you are not eligible for this Pathways Internship unless you are pursuing further education and provide proof of enrollment or acceptance into a degree or certificate seeking program with your application. If you aren't planning to pursue further education at this time, you may qualify for a permanent position under the Pathways Recent Graduates program. Please see vacancy announcement CK2017295DD for requirements, and to submit your application by October 25, 2017.

In addition, you must meet EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS to qualify for this internship. Your undergraduate or graduate-level education must be in one of the following major fields of study:

Accounting

Banking

Business Administration

Commercial or Banking Law

Economics

Finance

Marketing

Other areas of major study directly related to the work of the internship position such as Agricultural Business, Agricultural Finance, or Agricultural Economics

Foreign Education: If you want to use education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the requirements for this position, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by an organization recognized by the US Department of Education.

GRADE LEVELS: In addition to meeting the Student Status and Educational Requirements you qualify at the VH-32 (GS-4 equivalent)grade level if you have completed 1) at least 2 full academic years of post-high school study or 2) an associate's degree.

In addition to meeting the Student Status and Educational Requirements you qualify at the VH-34 (GS-7 equivalent) grade level if you have completed a bachelor's degree and 1) at least one full academic year of graduate level education, or 2) have eligibility under Superior Academic Achievement provisions and meet all other requirements.

You must meet all eligibility and qualification requirements and submit all required supporting documentation by the closing date of this announcement.

All Farm Credit Administration (FCA) employees are subject to the conflict of interest laws and Standards of Ethical Conduct imposed upon all employees of the Executive Branch of the Federal Government and may be required to file a Financial Disclosure Report.

FCA’s supplemental ethics regulations restrict certain FCA employees concerning their direct or indirect interests in, or connections with, Farm Credit System institutions. These rules also require all employees to obtain approval for outside employment or business activities. Please contact the HR Office for additional information on these rules.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application will be reviewed to ensure you meet the eligibility and qualification requirements for this internship position. If you meet the requirements, your application will be forwarded to the hiring manager in unranked order by veterans' preference as follows: 1) preference eligibles with compensable, service-connected disability of 10% or more; 2) all other candidates eligible for 10-point veterans' preference; 3) candidates eligible for 5-point veterans' preference; and 4) candidates not eligible for veterans' preference. This method protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles. The hiring manager may make selections from the list providing no preference eligible is passed over to select a non-preference eligible unless the requirements of 5 USC 3371(b) or 3318(b) are met.

Please review the Qualifications and Required Documents sections of this announcement to make sure you have provided all required information clearly and with sufficient detail to allow a determination on your qualifications. We will not make assumptions regarding your education. You will not be considered for this position if any part of your application or supporting documentation is incomplete. Falsifying your background, education and/or experience is cause for not hiring you or adverse action after hiring.