Not required

US Government Vehicle Operators permit by passing the written and road test

State Motor Vehicle Operator License

Commercial Driver's License (P) endorsement within 90 days of appointment with a good driving record

Physical and drug testing prior to hire and periodically thereafter

Overtime required

Shift work (1st, 2nd and 3rd shift)

Secret clearance

Operate vehicles day or night in all types of traffic and weather conditions for all shifts

Relocation (Government Home Sale) expenses will NOT be authorized

Recruitment / Retention / Relocation incentive will NOT be authorized

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees

Current Permanent Department of Defense (DOD) Civilian Employee (non-Army)

Executive Order (E.O.) 12721

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan

Military Spouses, under Executive Order (E.O.) 13473

Non-Department of Defense (DoD) Transfer

Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Interchange Agreement Eligible

Postal Service/Peace Corps and Other Unique Authorities

Priority Placement Program (PPP), Program S (Military Spouse) registrant

Reinstatement

Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA) of 1998

Veterans Recruitment Appointment (VRA)

Ability To Do The Work Of The Position Without More Than Normal Supervision (Screen-out Element)

Ability to Drive Safely (Motor Vehicles)

Ability To Interpret Instructions, Specifications, etc. (related to mobile equipment operation)

Operation of Motor Vehicles

Reliability And Dependability

Work Practices (includes keeping things neat, clean, and in order)

PHYSICAL EFFORT: Light to moderate physical effort is required in operating, turning, backing, and controlling vehicles which carry heavier loads due to the number of passengers. Moderate physical effort may be required in the handling of objects weighing up to 20 pounds and occasional handling of objects weighing up to 50 pounds.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoOnly applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.There is no specific length of training or experience required. However, you must be able to demonstrate, through experience shown in your written application materials that you possess the sufficient knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the work of this position without more than normal supervision.Minimum Qualifications (Screen Out Element): Ability to do the work of a Motor Vehicle Operator without more than normal supervision. Failure to meet this Screen Out Element will result in an ineligible rating.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

This is a Career Program (CP) 24 position.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.