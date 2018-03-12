Occasional travel - Business Travel may be required

Permanent positions: Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Selectees will be required to sign a statement (Condition of Employment) consenting to seasonal influenza vaccinations or must provide a recognized exemption.

This position is a Testing Designated Position subject to applicant testing and random drug testing. Selectees will be required to sign DA Form 5019 requiring participation in random drug urinalysis testing.

A pre-placement medical examination is required.

Immunization screening is required. Hepatitis B immunization is required for all positions with direct patient contact. Applicants may be required to show proof of other immunizations depending on the type of position.

Must be able to obtain and maintain current Basic Life Support (BLS) Training and certification sponsored or endorsed by the American Heart Association (AHA). Advanced certification (e.g., Advanced Life Support) does not supersede BLS completion.

Applicants must be able to fulfill credentialing requirements and obtain and maintain appropriate/relevant clinical privileges.

This position may have specific initial background investigation and periodic re-verification requirements since its duties require interaction with children and youth under the age of eighteen (18) years of age on a recurring basis.

Position may be designated as Inclement Weather Essential. The incumbent must make every attempt to report for work on time and/or remain on duty during severe weather conditions.

Position may require employee to wear a uniform and/or protective clothing.

Moderate to heavy lifting may be required.

Position may be designated as Emergency Essential.

This may be an obligated position.

Work schedule may require shift work or rotating shifts (evenings, weekends and holiday).

Temporary/Term positions: One year trial period may be required.

For supervisory positions, one-year supervisory probationary period required. A one-year probationary period is required if the selectee has not previously met this requirement.

Additional requirements may be determined as positions arise and will be communicated during the hiring process if you are selected.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation costs may be paid if the selecting official determines the relocation is in the best interests of the government.In order to qualify, you must meet the education and/or experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document Doctor of Medicine, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, or equivalent from a school in the United States or Canada. This degree must have been accredited by the Council on Medical Education of the American Medical Association; Association of American Medical Colleges; Liaison Committee on Medical Education; Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation of the American Osteopathic Association, or an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education at the time the degree was obtained. A Doctor of Medicine or equivalent degree from a foreign medical school must have provided education and medical knowledge equivalent to accredited schools in the United States. Evidence of equivalency to accredited schools in the United States is demonstrated by permanent certification by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates, a fifth pathway certificate for Americans who completed premedical education in the United States and graduate education in a foreign country, or successful completion of the U.S. Medical Licensing Examination.Applicants must possess a current, active, full, and unrestricted license or registration as a Physician from a State, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States.Subsequent to obtaining a Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree, a candidate must have had at least one year of supervised experience providing direct service in a clinical setting, i.e., a one-year internship or the first year of a residency program in a hospital or an institution accredited for such training.In addition to meeting the basic requirement above, to qualify for this position you must also meet the qualification requirements listed below:Applicants must have successfully completed the required accredited residency training in the specialty of the position to be filled (Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation) and equivalent experience and training equal to at least 4 years. Experience may not be substituted for residency training that is required for the specialty identified.Applicants must have successfully completed the required accredited residency training in the specialty of the position to be filled (Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation) and equivalent experience and training equal to at least 5 years. Experience may not be substituted for residency training that is required for the specialty identified.

Please see Qualification section for Education requirements.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Direct Deposit of Pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 53 position.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.