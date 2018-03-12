Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must be a United States Citizen

Must complete a 2 year probationary period

If you are selected for this position, you will be required to satisfactorily complete a background investigation.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoApplicants must have one year of specialized experience comparable in scope and responsibility to at least the upper range of the NY-02 pay band, which would be at or equivalent to, the GS-12 level in the Federal Service. Specialized experience is that which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Specialized experienceincludeof the following: 1) Work experience conducting real estate market analysis for multi use properties; 2) Work experience negotiating multi use or commercial real estate leases and contracts; 3) Experience that required the application of General Services Administration documentation for solicitation requests for leasing; and 4) Experience that required the application of Federal Acquisition Regulations.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.: Completion of the GSA Real Property Certificate Program is desirable.

Education may not be substituted for experience for this position.





If you are a male applicant who was born after 12/31/59 and are required to register under the Military Selective Service Act, the Defense Authorization Act of 1986 requires that you be registered or you are not eligible for appointment in this agency.



Veteran's Preference: If you are claiming 5-point or 10-point veteran's preference, you must submit documentation described below in "Required Documents."



Special Employment Consideration: Persons with disabilities, disabled veterans who have a compensable service-connected disability of 30% or more, certain other veterans, spouses of certain members of the Armed Forces, VISTA volunteers, some Peace Corps employees and returning Peace Corps volunteers are examples of individuals who are potentially eligible for noncompetitive appointment. If you are eligible and would like to be considered for one of these noncompetitive appointments, applicable documentation that supports your eligibility must be submitted with your application package.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application will be evaluated first for the basic qualifications described above. The applications that meet the basic qualifications will be evaluated further against the following criteria:

Technical Competency - Realty

Negotiation

Verbal and Written Communication