Online Application and Questionnaire

Your completed application and required documents must be submitted by the closing date of this Vacancy Announcement to receive further consideration.



Your online application and answers to the attached assessment questionnaire will be reviewed and evaluated. As a result of this initial review, qualified applicants will be required to submit additional biographical information and supporting documents. A list of these documents will be provided to you during the selection process.



Further Evaluation of Qualified Candidates



Applicants must successfully complete all steps of the selection process to move forward for further consideration. Failure to do so may cause the applicant to become ineligible for this position. Applicants must provide all requested documents within established timeframes during each phase of the selection process to receive consideration.



Assessment Center

Applicants who the meet qualifications will be further evaluated for suitability and may be invited to a two-day USCP Assessment Center in the Washington, DC area. The Assessment Center consists of these components:

Orientation Session-An overview of the USCP mission, operational specialty assignments, and employment opportunities for USCP Police Officers.

Written Examination-The Police Officer Selection Test (POST) will be administered to test knowledge of basic math, reading, and grammar. A passing score of at least 70 in each section is required to receive further consideration under this Vacancy Announcement.

Physical Readiness Test (PRT)-Strenuous USCP Police Officer duties and USCP training programs require fitness tests to screen qualified applicants for entry-level Police Officer positions. You must pass the PRT to receive further consideration under this Vacancy Announcement.

Pre-employment Interview-A personal, one-on-one interview conducted to review, confirm, and clarify the information you submitted and to determine suitability for the position of Police Officer.

Sworn officer positions with the USCP are subject to the mandatory retirement provisions of the Capitol Police Retirement Act which require officers to separate/retire from the USCP by age 60.

As a result of the mandatory retirement requirement, you may be older than age 39 only if you are currently serving in-or you previously served in-a Federal civilian law enforcement position that is subject to the mandatory retirement (by age 60) rules AND the years of law enforcement you already served PLUS the prospective/expected years of USCP law enforcement service will allow you to accumulate at least 20 years of combined total Federal law enforcement service by age 60.

A criminal history check will be performed on all qualified applicants.

USCP Police Officers are required to possess a firearm and ammunition. Applicants who have been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence cannot lawfully possess a firearm or ammunition and are ineligible for the position.

There are few automatic grounds for rejection in the USCP background investigation process. Issues of misconduct, such as illegal drug use, driving under the influence, theft, arrest, or convictions may not be automatically disqualifying. However, deliberate misstatements, omissions, or intentionally withholding required information at any phase of the hiring process will result in a candidate's disqualification regardless of the nature or reason for the misstatement or omission. The primary reason candidates fail a background investigation is due to deliberately withholding or omitting material facts. Providing false and/or misleading information may be grounds for removal from the application and selection process.

Before attending the Assessment Center, candidates must submit the PRT medical form completed by a physician. The PRT requirements and medical forms are available on the USCP website at http://www.uscp.gov/police-officer-selection-process Travel and associated expenses related to attending the Assessment Center are the applicant's responsibility. Must be a United States citizen.Must meet position age requirements.Must possess and maintain a valid U.S. driver's license.Must show evidence of responsible driving in the last three years.Male applicants must be registered for Selective Service.Travel for hiring assessments and training is at applicant's expense.Must successfully complete a full field background investigation.Polygraph, medical assessment, criminal, credit, and tax check required.Must successfully complete all required training.Must successfully complete a probationary period.Candidates must meet the following requirements to be minimally qualified for this position:-Only United States Citizens will receive consideration. Qualified applicants will be required to provide proof of citizenship early in the selection process.-Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and not older than 39.-High School diploma or GED certificate is required.-Applicants must possess a valid U.S. driver's license that has not been revoked or under suspension for the past three (3) years.-Must successfully pass a comprehensive criminal history check.-Must successfully pass a credit check. Applicants must not be in default or delinquent on any Federal guaranteed student loans.-Male applicants must provide verification of registration with the Selective Service System or must verify exemption from the Selective Service System registration because of age or military status. Female applicants are exempt from Selective Service System registration. https://www.sss.gov/Registration/check-a-Registration/Verifcation-Form -Applicants' fingerprints will be submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for a check of the criminal history record.-Must successfully complete all components of the USCP full field background investigation.

Benefits Highlights



The USCP offers a competitive starting salary of $60,615.00



Our comprehensive benefits package includes health insurance, dental insurance, vision care, life and long-term care insurance, Thrift Savings Plan, flexible spending accounts, and an employee assistance program.



USCP employees are covered under the law enforcement provisions of the Federal Retirement System.



Student Loan Repayment Program Incentive up to $10,000 and is subject ot budget availability



Upon receipt of proper certification, sick leave balances will be transferred from other branches of the Federal Government.



While previous creditable Federal service is used to determine the appropriate leave category, annual leave balances are not transferable.



Transit subsidy benefits for your commuting costs may be provided to you as a tax-free benefit.



USCP has several on-site state of the art fitness centers with access to personal trainer consultants and locker room facilities.



EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER: The USCP is an equal opportunity employer in accordance with applicable federal laws, rules, and regulations.



FAIR LABOR STANDARDS ACT: This position is non-exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act provisions.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Post-Assessment Center Evaluation

Applicants who successfully complete all components of the Assessment Center may be scheduled for additional pre-employment testing in the Washington, DC area. The additional evaluation consists of the following:

Full Field Background Investigation

Medical Examination

Polygraph Examination

Psychological Examination

Oral Board Interview

Basic Training

Employment Disqualifiers

Conviction of a felony

Conviction of domestic violence

Use of illegal drugs in violation of the United States Capitol Police suitability standards

Less than Honorable military discharge

Intentionally falsifying an application or providing false or intentionally misleading information at any stage of the selection process