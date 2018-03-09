Not required

Must be a United States Citizen

Application materials must be received by 11:59 EST On the closing date.

Work Schedule: Part Time, 64 hours bi-weekly

Tour of Duty: Irregular Schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays

Permanent Change of Station (PCS) Costs: NOT AUTHORIZED

Position Sensitivity: Nonsensitive

Security Requirements: Not Applicable

Overtime: Occasionally

Temporary Duty (TDY) Travel: Occasionally

Fair Labor Standards Act: (FLSA): Non-Exempt

Bargaining Unit Position: Yes

Drug Testing: Not Required

Physical Requirement: Ability to frequently lift, push, pull, carry and handle items weighing between 30 and 40 pounds without assistance.

Obligated Position: No

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoIn accordance with the Group Coverage Qualification Standards for Clerical and Administrative Support Positions, http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/Standards/group-stds/gs-cler.asp:Applicants must possess at least one year general experience or have two years of education beyond the high school level that has been completed in an accredited business, secretarial, technical school, junior college, college or university or have a combination of qualifying experience and education.General experience is Progressively responsible clerical, office, or other work that indicates ability to acquire the particular knowledge and skills needed to perform the duties of a Store Associate.Time after competitive appointment: Candidates applying under merit promotion must have completed three months of civilian service after a competitive appointment by the closing date of the announcement. (5 CFR330.501)Volunteer Experience: Your Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service program (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social).Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.This allows you to track your progress to a complete application package using the "My Application Packages" checklist and status displays. Your application package status must be complete by closing date of announcement.

Education must be from a college or university accredited by an organization approved by the U.S. Department of Education. See http://www.ope.ed.gov/accreditation/Search.aspx for more information.



Transcripts are required. Failure to provide transcripts will result in you being rated ineligible for this position. We accept unofficial transcripts as long as they contain the applicant's name, the name of the school, the date and degree that was awarded, and the list of classes and credits earned. Transcripts must be received by this office no later than 11:59PM EST on the closing date in order to be considered.

MILITARY SPOUSE PREFERENCE: You are required to submit a copy of your most recent SF-50 and a copy of your Military sponsor's PCS orders. Information for claiming Military Spouse Preference may be found at the link below. http://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/shams/index.aspx-



Additional required supporting documentation: Required documents vary based on the authority under which you are applying (i.e. current permanent Federal employee, military spouse, Schedule A, etc.). See https://tools.hr.dla.mil/downloads/USAStaffing/DeCASupDoc.pdf for more information.



REGARDING INTERVIEWS: Interviews may be required for this position. Accommodations may be made to conduct telephonic interviews to preclude travel hardships for applicants.



Selective Service Requirement: All male applicants born after December 31, 1959 must be registered

with the selective service system or exempt from Selective Service. Please visit https://www.sss.gov/

for more information.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume and supporting documents, to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. We will evaluate each applicant who meets the basic qualifications on the information provided and evaluate your relevant work experiences as it relates to fundamental competencies, identified as required for this position.



Specifically you will be evaluated on the following Competencies:

Customer Service.

Store Operations.

Clerical and Administrative.

Communications.

Electronic Checkout System.

Safety and Housekeeping.



REVIEW OF APPLICATION DOCUMENTS (FOR ALL APPLICANTS):



To determine if you meet the qualifications, requirements and quality of experience required for this position, we review your resume, supporting documents and responses to the questionnaire. The score you receive is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the competencies required.



If, after this review, we determine that you inflated your qualifications and/or experience we can and will adjust your score to more accurately reflect your qualifications for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully as errors or omissions may affect your rating.

