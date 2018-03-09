Not required

Direct Deposit and Social Security Card is required.

Meet qualification/eligibility/background requirements for this position.

A one year probationary period may be required.

Satisfactorily complete an employment verification (E-Verify) check.

Completed and signed DA Form 3433 is required prior to entrance on duty.

Subject to satisfactory completion and favorable results of pre-employment background checks in accordance with AR 215-3, and Crime Control Act to include a Child National Agency Check with Inquiries (CNACI) is required to determine suitability.

Appointment is subject to completion and favorable results of a health assessment/physical to determine suitability for this position. Immunizations are required including annual flu vaccination.

Position may include some evening/weekend hours.

Occasionally lifts and moves objects weighing 40 pounds or more, heavy lifting 50 pounds, etc.

Highly Preferred:

Must have the ability to perform the duties described above without more than normal supervision. Must be able to dilute and use various cleaning and sanitizing solutions to disinfect items and/or remove different types of stains on varying surfaces. Candidates will be evaluated on the following elements as they relate to the duties above: Ability to keep things neat, clean, and in order. Ability to follow instructions. Must be able to speak and understand English. Ability to use and maintain required tools and equipment (vacuum cleaners, brooms, mops). Physical effort and working conditions: Moderately heavy physical effort is used occasionally in moving, setting up, and working from ladders and scaffolds. Use of heavy powered cleaning equipment (wall washers, industrial-type buffers) may be required, but not on a continual basis. Usually works indoors in areas which normally have adequate heat, light, and ventilation. Continually exposed to dust, dirt, and grease, and standing on concrete floors. May be exposed to skin irritations from cleaning solutions. Could be subject to falls from ladders or scaffolds. Possess one (1) full calendar year of work experience in a child care facility or school system facility.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

