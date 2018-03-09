Not required

Must be a U.S. Citizen or National

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Suitable for Federal employment, determined by a background investigation

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoThe Executive Core Qualifications are required for entry to the Senior Executive Service; to meet the minimum qualification requirements for this position, you must show in your resume that you possess the five Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) and Technical Qualification(s), listed below.The ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.The ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.The ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.The ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.The ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.Additional information on the Executive Core Qualifications is available at http://www.opm.gov/ses/recruitment/ecq.asp. Please ensure that your resume emphasizes your level of responsibilities, the scope and complexity of programs managed and your program accomplishments, including the results of your actions relating to the qualifications described above. An example of a resume showing possession of the ECQs is available at http://www.opm.gov/ses/references/GuidetoSESQuals_2010.pdf#page=31 You must meet all qualification and eligibility requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

Relocation expenses will not be paid. Current OPM employees may qualify as an exception.

Salary for Senior Executive Service positions varies depending on qualifications.

Selected candidate will be subject to a one-year probationary period in the Senior Executive Service unless required probationary period has previously been served.

Selected candidate is required to file a SF-278, Public Financial Disclosure Report within 30 days after his/her appointment, in accordance with the Ethics in Government Act of 1978.

Veteran's Preference does not apply to the Senior Executive Service

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

You will be evaluated on the quality and extent of your total accomplishments, experience, and education. Resumes will be evaluated by a rating and ranking panel, and highly qualified candidates may be invited to participate in a structured interview and undergo a reference check. The OPM Executive Resources Board (ERB) will review results and make recommendations on final selections to the approving authority.



Unless you have already been certified by a Qualifications Review Board (QRB) in the past, your ECQs must be certified by a QRB before appointment can occur.

