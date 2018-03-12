Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Must be a US Citizen.



Must be determined suitable for federal employment.



Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.



New employees to the Department of the Navy will be required to successfully pass the E-Verify employment verification check. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify/.



All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement and clearly documented in your resume.



Must be able to obtain an interim and/or final (e.g., confidential/secret/top secret, etc.) security clearance prior to entrance on duty AND must be able to maintain the required level of clearance while employed in the subject position. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.



This position may require travel from normal duty station to CONUS and OCONUS and may include remote or isolated sites. Must be willing and able to travel on military and commercial aircraft for extended periods of time.



Selectee will be required to complete ethics orientation within three months of appointment and submit a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report, OGE-450, within 30 days of appointment.



Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.

In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.Your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the NT-03 (GS-09/10) grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sectorAdditional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management web site: http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/Standards/group-stds/gs-admin.asp Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

Education:



If you are using education to meet all or part of the qualification requirements, you must submit a copy of your transcripts or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (course title, semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned) in your resume. See OPM's General Policies for information on crediting education.



Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying for further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



The Department of the Navy uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



This position is eligible for part time, full time or ad-hoc telework at the discretion of management.







You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:





CUSTOMER SERVICE

GOVERNMENT PURCHASE CARD

ORAL COMMUNICATION

WRITTEN COMMUNICATION