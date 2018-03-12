Attorney Advisor
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Lawyer and Attorney
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
Applicants must have superior academic and professional credentials as well as exceptional writing and oral communication skills. Applicants must also possess the legal skills and sound judgment necessary to evaluate the sensitive issues that arise in the course of attorney misconduct investigations. The individuals selected for these positions are required to obtain and maintain a Top Secret/SCI security clearance as a condition of employment.
Preferred qualifications: A knowledge of, and familiarity with the rules and obligations imposed on prosecutors and other government attorneys by the Constitution, federal statutes, court decisions, orders, rules, regulations, Department policies, and applicable state bar rules is preferred but not required.
Grade Specific Qualifications:
To qualify at the GS-14 level, applicants must have at least three years of post-J.D. legal experience, one of which was specialized experience at, or equivalent to, the GS-13 grade level. Examples of specialized experience include: preparing pleadings, motions, affidavits, and other materials involving legal issues in civil or criminal litigation; conducting civil or criminal litigation (to include appellate practitioners); analyzing cases or requests for legal sufficiency; and providing expert legal advice and consultation.
To qualify at the GS-15 level, applicants must have five years of post-J.D. legal experience, one of which was specialized experience at, or equivalent to, the GS-14 grade level. Examples of specialized experience include preparing court documents, presentations, and other written material involving or addressing unique and/or difficult issues in civil or criminal litigation; conducting complex civil or criminal litigation (to include appellate practitioners); analyzing complex cases for legal sufficiency; and providing expert, specialized advice and consultation.
Salary and grade level determinations are made based on the number of years of qualifying experience and current salary level. The salary ranges for this position are: GS-14 ($114, 590 -$148,967) and GS-15 ($134,789 - $164,200).Read more
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
The application materials are required to be submitted electronically as a pdf file by all applicants including attorneys currently appointed to positions in the Department of Justice and emailed to OPR.Applications@usdoj.gov
Incomplete applications will not be considered.
