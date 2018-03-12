50% or less - This position requires overnight travel.

Qualifying experience may be obtained in the private or public sector. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g. Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic, religious spiritual; community; student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Additional qualifications information can be found here Applicants must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the grade 9 level in the Federal service. Specialized experience is experience evaluating at least one segment of the following CAMELS components: 1) determining an insured depository institutions' compliance with governing laws and regulations; 2) ascertaining bank management's methods for identifying, measuring, monitoring and controlling risk; 3) reviewing and analyzing the quality of bank assets; 4) evaluating the level and trend of earnings, liquidity position, and sensitivity to market risk; and 5) evaluating the board of director's policies and bank management's practices.; OR have a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree or 3 years of progressively higher level full-time graduate education leading to such a degree; or a LL.M in the following major field of study: accounting, banking, business administration, commercial or banking law, economics, finance, marketing or other fields related to the position. This education must have included at least 24 semester hours in business administration, accounting, finance, marketing, economics, mathematics, or statistics with at least 6 semester hours in accounting.Applicants eligible for ICTAP (Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program) must achieve a score of 80 "well qualified" for this position. For more information, click here

Financial Institution Examiners must maintain the highest personal ethical standards as

provided in Part 336 of the FDIC's Rules and Regulations, (Employee Responsibilities and

Conduct). Financial Institution Examiners must comply with Section 3201.102 of Supplemental

Standards of Ethical Conduct for FDIC Employees (5 CFR Part 3201), which, in part, prohibits

them and their immediate families from accepting certain credit from State nonmember banks.



All Financial Institution Examiners are prohibited from the following:



1. Obtaining a loan or a line of credit from any insured state nonmember bank or its

subsidiaries. Any extensions of credit held by the Examiner, the Examiner's spouse, or any

dependent children are direct or indirect extensions of credit to the Examiner.



Exceptions:



a. Loans for a primary residence are permissible. The Examiner must not participate

in any examination of that institution with which he holds the primary residence loan, and

a "cooling off" period is required before negotiating a loan for a primary residence from

any institution the Examiner has examined.



b. No restrictions on obtaining credit cards issued under the same terms and conditions

available to the public from an insured state nonmember bank either within or outside of their

field office of assignment.



2. Participating in any examination, or other matter, involving an insured depository

institution or any person with whom the Examiner has an outstanding loan or line of credit.



3. Performing any service for compensation with any bank, or for any officer, director, or

employee thereof, or for any person connected therewith.



4. Disclosing any confidential information from a bank examination report except as authorized

by law.



5. Soliciting or accepting any gift from a prohibited source or because of the Examiner's

official position.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume and the online assessment questionnaire will be reviewed to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements outlined in this announcement. Therefore, it is imperative that your resume contain sufficiently detailed information upon which to make the qualification.



Your resume will also be evaluated to measure your responses to the assessment questions. If you rated yourself higher on the questionnaire than what is supported by your resume, your overall qualifications assessment may be adversely affected.



If you are found qualified, you will be placed in one of three categories: Best Qualified, Highly Qualified, or Qualified. These category assignments are a measure of the degree in which your background and responses to the assessment questions match the competencies/knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs) listed below. Within these categories, candidates eligible for veterans' preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans.



1. Knowledge of banking theory, methods and practice, banking and commercial law, economics, and accounting to evaluate at least one CAMELS component during a Risk Examination.



2. Skill in reviewing asset quality of a financial institution.



3. Ability to deal with personnel, institution officials, state banking authorities, and similar officials.



4. Skill in oral communication to present findings and recommendations.



5. Ability to communicate in writing to prepare a variety of examination reports and other written materials.



You do not need to respond separately to these KSAs. Your answers to the online questionnaire and resume will serve as responses to the KSAs.

