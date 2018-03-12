This is a Drug Testing position.

You must meet the qualifications for this position by no later than 30 calendar days after the closing date of this announcement and before placement in the position.

In order to qualify for this position, you must have at least one year of specialized experience at the next lower grade level in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector.is defined as experience performing evaluations of reactor fuel designs and analysis, particularly relating to nuclear fuel behavior for operating, new, or advanced reactor designs, which support implementation of fuel performance research programs. Demonstrated experience developing codes used to evaluate nuclear fuel behavior is required. Knowledge of the key aspects of enhanced accident tolerant fuels and advanced reactor fuel designs is also required.A description of how you possess the specialized experience should be addressed in your resume and in the vacancy questions provided for your supplemental reponse.

Candidates must possess a bachelor's or higher degree in professional engineering, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience demonstrating a thorough knowledge of principles, theories, and practices in the field of engineering.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

When the application process is complete, your application will be reviewed to determine if you meet the job requirements. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to any vacancy questions to determine your level of knowledge, skill and ability related to the job requirements. If you are among the top candidates for this position, your application will be referred to the hiring manager.

