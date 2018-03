You need to sign in or create an account to save

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

This position is subject to special inoculation and immunization requirements as a condition of employment for working with children. Employee is required to obtain appropriate immunization against communicable diseases in accordance with recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which includes the influenza vaccine. Must pass a pre-employment physical with ability to lift up to 40 lbs, provide evidence of immunization, and be free from communicable disease. Position is subject to pre-employment testing as a condition of employment. This position is subject to completion of a satisfactory background check and/or National Agency Check (ANACI). Must satisfactorily obtain or complete required training certificates and maintain certifications/credentials. Child Development Centers are open 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The incumbent must be available to work within the hours of operation.

QUALIFICATIONS:

All levels require incumbent to be at least 18 years of age with a high school diploma or equivalent; speak, read, and write English; satisfactorily complete local and national background checks, including a NACI; lift up to 40 lbs, pass a pre-employment physical, provide evidence of immunization, and be free from communicable disease; and complete all training requirements. Incumbents must also have the ability to follow verbal and written instructions. In addition to the above.

Two years of administrative experience. Must have cash handling experience. Knowledge of administrative support functions. Knowledge of general office automation software in order to accomplish various work assignments. Ability to operate a computerized data base. Working knowledge of computer keyboard and Child and Youth Management System or equivalent data base system. Ability to maintain accurate reports and records. Knowledge of military CDC, CDH, SAC, YP, R&R and USDA Food Programs. Experience working with military families preferred.

Due to Command policy on employee parking, employment does not guarantee a parking space on the installation. Metro is highly encouraged.

MILITARY SPOUSE PREFERENCE:

Spouses of active duty military members of the Armed Forces may receive preference in hiring under this announcement if they are among the best qualified referred and are within reach of selection. To request spousal preference, please state so on resume and submit a copy of current PCS orders. Failure to submit current PCS orders with application will prevent spousal preference from being granted.

VETERAN’S PREFERENCE:

Applicants wishing to use veteran’s preference must state on their resume and submit a copy of their DD-214. These documents may be uploaded to www.usajobs.gov with resume and OF 306 (Declaration for Federal Employment).

SELECTIVE SERVICE REQUIREMENT: If you are a male born after December 31, 1959 and at least 18 years of age, employment law (5 U.S.C. 3328) requires that you must register with the Selective Service System (military draft), unless you meet certain exemptions. If applicable, failure to register will prevent you from being considered for employment. To register, please visit the Selective Service web site at https://www.sss.gov/default.htm.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: All selections are contingent upon obtaining satisfactory employment reference checks. We are an E-Verify participant. As a condition of employment, the selectee will be required to participate in the Direct Deposit/Electronic Fund Transfer within the first 30 days of employment. Occupants of this position must maintain the privacy of official work information and data and demonstrate the highest level of ethical conduct.

The Department of the Navy is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer. All qualified candidates will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, or any other non-merit factor.

The Department of the Navy provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. Applicants with disabilities who believe they require reasonable accommodation should contact our Human Resource Office to ensure that the Department of the Navy can consider such requests. The decision to grant an accommodation will be made on a case by case basis.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants must submit proof of education with their application (high school diploma or GED and any additional supporting documentation). We will only accept high school diplomas from state accredited high schools and/or college transcripts from institutions accredited by an organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Documents in a foreign language must be professionally translated into English. Applicants who fail to provide proof of education with their resume will be disqualified from further consideration. Completed documents can be submitted with resume on USAJOBS.

Ranking and Rating Criteria of knowledge, skills and abilities will be used for each application.

