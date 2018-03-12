Not required

Must be a U.S. citizen or national

Selective Service registration if a male born after December 31, 1959

Subject to pre-employment and random drug tests

Direct Deposit is required

RELOCATION EXPENSES WILL NOT BE PAID

Suitability for Federal employment

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period

R?sum? and supporting documents (See How To Apply)

Only experience and education obtained by the closing date of this announcement will be considered.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No: All applicants must meet the qualification requirements outlined below to be considered minimally qualified for this position. The qualification requirements are in accordance with the OPM Qualification Standards. ALL QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MET BY THE CLOSING DATE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.ANDSPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE:You may qualify at the GS-06 level, if you fulfill the following qualification requirement: Having one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-05 grade level in the Federal service which includes experience applying security process and performing standard and non-standard assignments involving different and unrelated processes or methods to security program, security objectives in addition to general administrative and clerical skills. ORA. Participation in a 4-year course of study leading to a Bachelor's degree in any field from an accredited or pre-accredited college or university; ORB. A combination of education and experience as listed above.You may qualify at the GS-07 level, if you fulfill one of the following qualification requirements: Have one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-06 grade level in the Federal service which includes experience applying security process and procedures for a facility with emphasis on but not limited to issuing PIV Cards and or collecting fingerprints, to prevent theft and potential compromise. Knowledge of security regulations and policies.ORA. Completion of a 4-year course of study leading to a bachelor's degree in a field of study that demonstrates the competencies required by this position with either (1) a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 based on a 4.0 scale; (2) a 3.5 GPA based on a 4.0 scale for all required courses completed in a qualifying major field of study at either the time of application or during the last two years of your undergraduate curriculum; (3) class standing of upper third of the graduating class in the college, university, or a major subdivision of the college; or, (4) membership in a National Scholastic Honor Society certified by the Association of College Honor Societies, excluding freshman honor societies; ORB. One full year of graduate level education in an accredited or pre-accredited college or university. The education must demonstrate the competencies necessary to do the work of the position; ORC. A combination of education and experience as listed above.You may qualify at the GS-08 level, if you fulfill one of the following qualification requirements: have one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-07 grade level in the Federal service which includes experience applying security process and procedures for a facility with emphasis on but not limited to issuing PIV Cards and or collecting fingerprints, to prevent theft and potential compromise; knowledge of security regulations and policies; knowledge of background checks, pass/PIV credentials; knowledge of specific security objectives, program and other administrative and clerical skills.ORA. Completion of a 4-year course of study leading to a bachelor's degree in a field of study that demonstrates the competencies required by this position with either (1) a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 based on a 4.0 scale; (2) a 3.5 GPA based on a 4.0 scale for all required courses completed in a qualifying major field of study at either the time of application or during the last two years of your undergraduate curriculum; (3) class standing of upper third of the graduating class in the college, university, or a major subdivision of the college; or, (4) membership in a National Scholastic Honor Society certified by the Association of College Honor Societies, excluding freshman honor societies; ORB. One full year of graduate level education in an accredited or pre-accredited college or university. The education must demonstrate the competencies necessary to do the work of the position; ORC. A combination of education and experience as listed above.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

ARE YOU USING YOUR EDUCATION TO QUALIFY? You MUST provide transcripts or other documentation to support your educational claims. Unless otherwise stated: (1) official or unofficial transcripts are acceptable, or (2) you may submit a list with all of your courses, grades, semester, year, and credit for the course. All materials must be submitted by the closing date of the announcement.



PASS/FAIL COURSES: If more than 10 percent of your undergraduate course work (credit hours) were taken on a pass/fail basis, your claim of superior academic achievement must be based upon class standing or membership in an honor society.



GRADUATE EDUCATION: One academic year of graduate education is considered to be the number of credits hours your graduate school has determined to represent one academic year of full-time study. Such study may have been performed on a full-time or part-time basis. If you cannot obtain your graduate school's definition of one year of graduate study, 18 semester hours (or 27 quarter hours) should be considered as satisfying the requirement for one year of full-time graduate study.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit:

http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, your résumé and supporting documentation will be used to determine if you meet the qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application package, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this position. If you are found to be among the top qualified candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):



Conscientiousness

Customer Service



The Category Rating Process does not add veterans' preference points or apply the "rule of three" but protects the rights of Veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each quality

category. Veterans' preference eligibles who meet the minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent will be listed in the highest quality category

(except in the case of scientific or professional positions at the GS-09 level or higher).