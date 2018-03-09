Occasional travel - Business travel maybe required 10% of the time.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Must be able to obtain and maintain a SECRET security clearance.

This position requires you to submit a Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE 278) or a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE450) upon entry, and annually thereafter.

This is a Critical Acquisition Position.

Who May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees

In order to qualify, you must meet the education and experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document.



Basic Education Requirement:



In order to be qualified for this position, applicants must meet the following qualification requirement: Bachelors Degree or higher: In operations research; or at least 24 semester hours in a combination of operations research, mathematics, probability, statistics, mathematical logic, science, or subject-matter courses requiring substantial competence in college-level mathematics or statistics. At least 3 of the 24 semester hours must have been in calculus (Note: You must attach a copy of your transcripts).



Evaluation of Education:



The primary requirement of operations research work is competence in the rigorous methods of scientific inquiry and analysis rather than in the subject matter of the problem. Therefore, applicants should have sufficient knowledge of applied mathematics to understand and use the fundamental concepts and techniques of operations research methods of analysis. In addition, some positions may require knowledge of a specific subject area. Courses acceptable for qualifying for operations research positions may have been taken in departments other than Operations Research, e.g., Engineering (usually Industrial Engineering), Science, Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, or Management Science.



The following are illustrative of acceptable courses: optimization; mathematical modeling; queueing theory; engineering; physics (except descriptive or survey courses); econometrics; psychometrics; biometrics; experimental psychology; physical chemistry; industrial process analysis; managerial economics; computer science; measurement for management; mathematical models in social phenomena; and courses that involved application of operations research techniques and methodologies to problems of management, marketing, systems design, and other specialized fields; or other comparable quantitative analysis courses for which college-level mathematics or statistics is a prerequisite.



In addition to meeting the basic education requirement above, applicants must also meet the following requirement:



To qualify for the GS-15 level applicants must possess at least one full year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-14. Specialized experience is defined as: Performs quantitative, cost/economic analysis and operations research studies requiring the innovative application of such techniques as mathematical modeling, statistical analysis, linear and nonlinear programming, simulation, decision theory and probability theory in a new or creative approach; Conduct background investigations, date collections, reduction and derivation of mathematical formulation and computational techniques to develop costing methodology and Cost Estimating Relationships (CER's); and Maintained SAP controlling modules.



You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:



Cost Estimation and Analysis

Oral Communication

Organizational Performance Analysis

Research

Written Communication

Time in Grade Requirement: Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent (GS-14).

FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

This is a Critical Acquisition Position. Unless specifically waived by the appropriate Army official, (i.e., the Director of Acquisition Career Management, the Army Acquisition Executive, or the Secretary of the Army) or if the employee is Grandfathered under 10 U.S.C. 1736(c)(1), the following are statutorily mandated requirements (Reference: 10 U.S.C. 1732 and 1737): - Selectee must be an Acquisition Corps (AC) member at the time of permanent selection for the position or have been granted a waiver. - Selectee must execute, as a condition of appointment, a written agreement to remain in Federal service in the position for at least three years. In signing such agreement, the employee does not forfeit any employment rights, nor does such an agreement alter any other terms or conditions of employment.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 11 position

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.