Occasional travel - Temporary Duty Travel (TDY) will be required up to 10% of the time.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Other Requirements:

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination.

Direct Deposit of Pay is Required.

All INSCOM employees may be subject to extended TDY or worldwide deployments during crisis situations to perform mission essential functions as determined by management.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret security clearance based on an SSBI with eligibility for sensitive compartmented information (SCI).

Temporary Duty Travel (TDY) will be required up to 10% of time.

In accordance with Change 3 to AR 600-85, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Program, employee must successfully pass a urinalysis screening for illegal drug use prior to appointment and periodically thereafter.

In order to qualify, you must meet the education/and or experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document Department of Army employees who are fully qualified for this position and are already at full performance level (GG/GS-11) are ineligible to apply.To qualify based on your experience, your resume must describe at least one year of experience which prepared you to do the work in this job. Specialized experience is defined as experience assisting with analyzing organizational structure and/or performing civilian personnel administrative functions. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GG/GS-07).You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:

Some Federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job, you may qualify if your education meets the definition below:



Master's or equivalent graduate degree or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree in any subject area.



OR



Combination of Education and Experience: A combination of education and experience may be used to qualify for this position as long as the computed percentage of the requirements is at least 100%. To compute the percentage of the requirements, divide your total months of experience by 12. Then divide the total number of completed graduate semester hours (or equivalent) beyond the first year (total graduate semester hours minus 18) by 18. Add the two percentages.



Only degrees from an accredited college or university recognized by the Department of Education are acceptable to meet positive education requirements or to substitute education for experience. For additional information, please go to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and U.S. Department of Education websites at - http://www.opm.gov/qualifications and http://www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html



Foreign education must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency in order to be considered for this position. Please submit your foreign education evaluation with your application.

If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 51 position

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Noncompetitive promotion potential to target grade: (1) Upon meeting all regulatory requirements; (2) Upon meeting all training requirements; and (3) recommended by management. Consequently, promotion is not guaranteed.

Recruitment, retention and/or relocation incentives are not authorized.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.

