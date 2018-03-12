Not required

You must be authorized to work in the United States.

You must complete a background investigation.

Selective Service Registration is required, as applicable.

May be required to complete a probationary period.

You must maintain a bank account for direct deposit.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

All Qualifications criteria must be met by the closing date of announcement.

: Applicants must have at least one full-time year (12-months) of specialized experience at, or equivalent to, the Grade 4 level (relative to federal and market standards) serving as point-of contact with the general public; using word processing software (Word, Excel) to prepare documents; and completing administrative processes for at least two of the following: completing financial forms; tracking and developing budgets; updating and utilizing automated mailing lists to distribute information; or arranging travel, accommodations, and facilities; ORSuccessful completion of 4 years of education above the high school level in any field for which high school graduation is a prerequisite. This education must have been obtained in an accredited business, secretarial, or technical school, junior college, or university; ORdescribed above that meets 100% of the qualification requirements for this position. The resume must support the experience and/or education criteria stated above.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Note: A bachelor’s degree in Brazilian studies, international relations, or other field related to Brazil or Brazil-U.S. relations and/or social media and web-authoring experience (including basic html coding ability) are highly desirable.If your résumé does not support your questionnaire answers, we will not allow credit for your response(s).

All academic degrees and coursework must be completed at a college or university that has obtained accreditation or pre-accreditation status from an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For a list of schools that meet this criteria, see www.ed.gov.



Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the above education requirements if you can show that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is your responsibility to timely provide such evidence by submitting proof of creditability of education as evaluated by a credentialing agency with your application materials. More information may be found at https://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

Note: More than one position may be filled from this announcement, as needed.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applications are evaluated and rated under Category Rating and Selection procedures. Category rating combines the applicant's total experience and/or education/training into a single category. Your application will initially be rated against the criteria outlined in this announcement.



Qualifying applications will be placed into one of the following categories:



1. Gold (Best Qualified)

2. Silver

3. Bronze



Applications in the Best Qualified category will be evaluated to ensure that the Specialized Experience and other eligibility requirements are met and supported/verified by the résumé and supplemental documents submitted.



You will be rated based on the following competencies:

