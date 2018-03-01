Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providersin Takoma Park, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

Full time position working rotational day/evenings and weekends as required, with on-call obligation.

Responsibilities

Washington Adventist Hospital is seeking a full time perfusionist to join an adult only program. This three-star program, located outside of Washington D.C. performs a caseload which includes; Cabg, AVR, MVR, Cryomaze, combined procedures, minimally invasive procedures, TAVR and lead extractions. Other responsibilities include IABP, occasional ECMO, ATS and POC.

Requirements:

Graduate from an accredited perfusion program

ABCP certified (or able to obtain if a new graduate)

Maryland license

The ideal candidate should possess adequate critical thinking skills and adaptability for the cardiac service line. Strong communication skills and an ability to work in a collaborative state are necessary. The position has varied shifts and equally shared on-call status is required. Experience is preferred though strong new graduates will be considered.

We offer competitive salary and a comprehensive benefits and retirement plan. Our employee assistance program offers wellness coaching and resources for life milestones.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare