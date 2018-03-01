Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers. This an outpatient behavioral health clinic located at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Qualifications:

1. Requires full licensure, e.g., LCSW-C.

2. 2-5 years of experience practicing with a clinical license preferred

3. Experience with cognitive behavioral therapy, family therapy, and supportive therapy.

4. Experience with dialectical behavioral therapy preferred

5. Experience working with substance abuse disorders preferred

Responsibilities:

1. Complete initial assessments for adults, children and adolescents with mental health concerns.

2. Provide individual, family and group therapy for children, adolescents and adults

3. Adhere to clinic policies regarding treatment protocols, documentation and productivity targets

4. Provide case management/care coordination, particularly for individuals with chronic and/or complex medical conditions and/or psychosocial issues

5. Provide patient navigation, especially for patients moving among different health care levels (e.g., inpatient, outpatient, home health, or long-term care)

6. Identify and provide referral for specialized services, such as drug and alcohol

treatment, legal services, financial and employment counseling, housing support.

7. Provide assistance with entitlements, transportation, and advance directives

8. Assess and intervene in domestic violence, elder abuse and child abuse situations

9. Provide outreach and coordination with other community resources and agencies.

Required Skills:

Excellent Written and Verbal Skills Required

Excellent Skills in Maintaining Information as Highly Confidential Required

Skilled in clinical documentation review and quality assurance measures. .

Knowledge of Psychological Disorders & Abnormal Psychology Resources related to Adolescents and Adults Required.

Excellent Interpersonal Relationship Skills Required

Experience working with an electronic medical record preferred

Experience and/or comfort supervising interns

Salary range: 55,473 to 88,753 dependent upon experience.

Work Schedule

Monday - Thursday 8 am - 6 pm plus an occasional night.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare