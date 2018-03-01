Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Master's Degree in Social Work

LCSW-C Licensure required (Maryland licensure)

Supervision Certification required

One to Three Years Social Work Experience, Experience in an Inpatient Setting Preferred

Knowledge of Psychological Disorders & Abnormal Psychology Required

Excellent Written and Verbal Skills

Crisis Management and Time Management Skills Required

Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, and Creativity Skills Required

Public Relations and Customer Service Skills Required

Responsibilities for the Adult PHP Unit.

Demonstrates the knowledge and skills necessary to provide quality therapeutic care that is appropriate to the age, diagnoses, developmental state , and mental status of the clients that are assigned to their specific unit/department.

Provides individual, group, and family therapies to clients and their families

Participates in and interdisciplinary treatment team to propose and develop strategies and interventions that would promote excellent therapeutic outcomes

Assists clients in their development of self-respect, dignity, integrity, and self-actualization through a multitude of traditional and adjunctive therapeutic services.

Co-ordinates with the interdisciplinary team, referral sources, and community resources after care and supportive services to ensure a successful discharge planning process.

Documents services provided and disseminates information/reports to community referral sources and agencies, ie, DJJ, DSS, HHS, APS, CPS, LCC, etc.

Work Schedule

Main hours are 8:30 - 5 pm with no weekends. Flexibility is helpful in this role.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.