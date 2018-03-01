Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Responsibilities:

Maintains patient, program, and department documentation

Orients new patients to the unit and carries out general nursing assistance, appropriate to patients age, as assigned by the RCC/charge nurse.

Participates in and assists in implementing patients treatment plan.

Transports patients as assigned.

Assists in maintaining the therapeutic milieu.

Maintains a safe, orderly and therapeutic physical environment.

Participates in supply management and equipment maintenance process.

Participates in training and development activities to enhance knowledge and skills consistent with the organizations mission, vision, values, and goals.

Demonstrates principles of customer service by establishing and maintaining positive relationships with patients, physicians, allied health professionals and all customers.

Performs clerical and administrative assignments to support the department.

Qualifications:

Bachelors degree in psychology, social work, or related field preferred or equivalent experience.

CNA or GNA license for Maryland.

Ability to prioritize and report observed changes in patient condition or behavior to RN.

Valid BCLS CPR certification preferred.

Experience in clinical care setting preferred.

Demonstrated effective verbal and written communication.

Work Schedule

Night shift 7 p - 7 a as well as one weekend per month

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.