LCSW/LCPC - Per Diem
- Employer
- Adventist HealthCare
- Location
- Rockville, MD
- Posted
- Mar 01, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Qualifications
Master's Degree in Social Work or equivalent Master's Degree in a recognized health
field. LCSW or LCPC
One to Three Years Social Work Experience Preferred, Experience in an Inpatient
Setting Preferred
Knowledge of Psychological Disorders & Abnormal Psychology Related to Adolescents
and Adults Required
Excellent Written and Verbal Skills Required
Excellent skills in maintaining information as highly confidential required
Exceptional conflict resolution, crisis management, and time management skills
required .
Responsibilities
Case management.
Demonstrates the knowledge and skills necessary to provide quality therapeutic care
that is appropriate to the age , diagnoses, developmental state , and mental status of the
clients that are assigned to their specific unit/department.
Provides individual, group, and family therapies to clients and their families.
Participates in interdisciplinary treatment team to propose and develop strategies and
interventions that would promote excellent therapeutic outcomes.
Assists clients in their development of self respect, dignity, integrity, and self-actualization through a multitude of traditional and adjunctive therapeutic services.
Co-ordinates with the interdisciplinary team, referral sources, and community resources
aftercare and supportive services to ensure a successful discharge planning process.
Documents services provided and disseminates information/reports to community referral
sources and agencies, i.e ., DJJ, DSS, HHS, APS, CPS, LCC , etc.
Assesses and intervenes in cases of suspected/disclosed child/adult neglect/abuse
Work Schedule
Flexibility is needed for the per diem role. Basic hours are 8 am - 4:30 pm to include two weekends per month.
Tobacco Statement
Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.
We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.
Equal Employment Opportunity
We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.
