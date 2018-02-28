Job Category : Classified Staff

Traffic and Scheduling Coordinator: Creative Services



The busy Creative Services Department seeks a dependable, task-oriented Traffic and Scheduling Coordinator. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



The coordinator supports the production operations of a shop that produces more than 600 jobs a year, ranging from stationery to magazines. The Traffic and Scheduling Coordinator, under the guidance of the Production Manager, creates, monitors, and revises production schedules; interacts with team members and clients; prepares a variety of reports; and archives all needed creative and business materials.



Job Responsibilities:

As directed, gathers client inputs, converts job requests to active projects, monitors the progress of all projects ensuring progression from task to task between team members as scheduled, and revises or creates new production schedules when projects are off schedule or returned to active status from project hold.

Prepares a daily status report for unit managers and directors. Creates and maintains a yearly master calendar.

Archives to a central storage drive all designerâ€™s packaged project files.

Assists with special projects as assigned.



Required Qualifications:

Great organizational skills and ability required for tracking and monitoring up to 30-55 active jobs at a time.

Ability and skills to use a computer to perform most work duties and willingness to learn new skills and programs as needed. Mid- to high-level proficiency in Excel and Word.

Must be diplomatic, proactive, and a creative problem-solver. Good sense of humor a definite plus.

Able to manage multiple competing tasks simultaneously.

Capable of and comfortable with developing strong working relationships with internal staff and outside partners/vendors.

Experience working with, or willingness to learn, a formal project-management system to track projects and coordinate resources. Workamajig experience a plus.

Be a self-starter and able to take initiative to keep things moving.

Able to create realistic production schedules, with guidance and training, for a wide variety of projects ranging in scope and complexity.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills for interacting with a wide variety of people of varying levels of experience and knowledge of marketing and communications or creative services.

Must be responsive, detail-oriented, organized, and adaptable to ever changing needs.

