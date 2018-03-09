Accounts Payable Accountant (55K)
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Accountant, Finance
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Great opportunity with the one of the area’s premier real estate firms! The A/P Accountant will process a/p for utilities on properties owned, code invoices, create schedules for invoices, resolve problems with misapplied payments, correspond with utility companies to resolve issues on accounts, provide copies of utility bills as requested by sites/ executives/ departments, provide energy usage reports. Great benefits and work/life balance. Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I’m on LinkedIn, check me out and let’s connect!
Prefer 2yrs + experience in A/P, good communication skills, good track record, dependable.
