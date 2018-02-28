Position Summary

Is this position exempt from overtime pay?

No

Performs responsible and complex accounting duties in support of the work of a grants coordinator and members of the professional staff. Work involves responsibility for processing budget paperwork for schools and central office staff, composing and typing correspondence and related transmittal documents; establishing and maintaining detailed office records for State and Federal Title I audits and reporting. This position will require the incumbent to have a detailed knowledge of the Advantage Financial System, county accounting and payroll procedures, as well as some knowledge of federal and state guidelines as they relate to Title I funding compliance.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities

Does this position have supervisory responsibilities?

No

1. Serves as secretary to the Senior Manager of Compensatory Education Instructional Supports. Answers and screens telephone calls, visitors, mail, and correspondence.

2. Prepares and maintains spreadsheets concerning schools' Title I budgets and the Title I Office budgets.

3. Prepares purchase orders, maintains financial records and receives deliveries.

4. Performs purchasing procedures in accordance with published guidelines. Enters price agreements, small procurement and requisitions for Title I schools and the Title I Office.

5. Maintains a processing and filing system for requisitions/purchase orders for Title I schools and the Title I Office.

6. Submits required documentation to accounting for payment of delivery orders, small procurements, and requisitions.

7. Research inquiries from Title I schools and vendors regarding order and payment status.

8. Reconciles Title I schools and Title I Office budget spreadsheets with the Detail Expenditures Report provided by Accounting.

9. Maintains department inventory, budget, Grant Certification Reports, and other records as assigned.

10. Establishes, complies, and maintains confidential records/files related to the Title I grant.

11. Assists the Senior Manager of Compensatory Education Instructional Supports with MSDE audits by reconciling Title I budgets, compiling audit documentation, providing examples and explaining order processing procedures, etc.

12. Creates, composes, and types correspondence and related transmittal documents.

13. Prepares reports and other grant- related documents for distribution, as directed.

14. Assists the Senior Manager of Compensatory Education Instructional Supports with training new and returning school resource teachers with regards to Title I budget procedures.

15. Assists the Senior Manager of Compensatory Education Instructional Supports with the startup of Summer School which includes, but is not limited to, typing acceptance letters to staff, receiving student applications, creating staffing and student enrollment grids, ordering and inventory of supplies, etc.

16. Ensure office equipment is maintained and repaired as necessary.

17. Ensures that an ample amount of office supplies and materials are available.

18. Performs other duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills, and/or abilities required. Reasonable accommodations may be made on request to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education

· High School Diploma or Equivalency Certificate. Business or secretarial school training desirable.

Experience

· Three (3) years of progressive diversified secretarial and/or administrative experience, two (2) years of which were at the Administrative Secretary Grade 9 level.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

· Thorough knowledge of Board of Education and school operations, policies, and procedures.

· Thorough knowledge of modern office practices and procedures, bookkeeping, business English, spelling, and arithmetic.

· Ability to maintain confidential and important operating records.

· Ability to exercise initiative, tact, and good judgment in dealing with Board of Education personnel, school administrators and staff, contractors, and/or outside agencies, and the general public.

· Knowledge of Title I law compliance and COMAR regulations in regards to budget and funding approval is strongly encouraged.

· Demonstrated ability to effectively work and communicate with diverse populations.

· Ability to employ business technology tools as required of all AACPS employees, e.g. email, obtaining relevant AACPS employee information through the AACPS Intranet, employing the electronic benefits enrollment tool and other electronic tools implemented in the future. Ability to use school based computer applications.

· Demonstrated proficiency with business software (e.g. Microsoft Office Suite-Word, Excel, Outlook and/or PowerPoint preferred). For new permanent secretarial/clerical/technician hires, a minimum score on a pre-employment assessment is required.

Licenses/Certifications

· N/A

Career Ladder Requirements

· N/A

Physical Requirements

· As required by the duties and responsibilities of the job.

VR17097