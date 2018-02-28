Position Summary

Is this position exempt from overtime pay?

No

Serves as a work leader for warehouse employees. Performs heavy manual labor and advanced clerical work regarding the proper ordering, receipt, storage, and issuance of supplies, materials, and equipment. Work involves responsibility for overseeing and performing material handling, inventory control, and record keeping functions for assigned storage areas. Some assignments may involve exposure to disagreeable elements or injury hazards.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities

Does this position have supervisory responsibilities?

No

1. Oversees employees in the receipt, storage, stocking, issuance, and delivery of supplies, materials, parts, and equipment and performs required duties as needed.

2. Accurately pulls, fills, packs and sets up orders for delivery or pickup.

3. Organizes shipment priorities, such as UPS, commercial carrier, daily, job site and will call and stages the orders in uniform fashion for ease of loading and verification.

4. Provides on-the-job instruction and training to employees in warehousing, operation, and care of equipment and safety practices.

5. Performs inventory tasks to maintain good control and accurate records of supplies, materials, and equipment.

6. Solicits bids, analyzes quotations received, and selects or recommends supplies.

7. Prepares purchasing documents such as Requisition/Release forms and bid specifications.

8. Moves all inventory into allocated spaces within warehouse.

9. Reports any quality or inventory discrepancy issues to the appropriate person.

10. Utilizes several software programs to maintain inventory, control supplies, and generate various reports, printouts, and related data as requested.

11. Assists in the delivery of supplies and materials to various locations within the school system.

12. Operates various equipment in moving of stock (pallet jack, electric pallet jack, forklift, power tailgate).

13. Operates a forklift safely and efficiently, maintains required certification, performs vehicle safety checks and reports discrepancies to supervisor.

14. Assists in keeping facility clean, neat, safe and operating efficiently.

15. Maintains proficiency in computerized systems and other technologies as required.

16. Participates in the snow removal program.

17. Performs other related duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills, and/or abilities required. Reasonable accommodations may be made on request to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education

· High School Diploma or equivalency certificate.

· College level courses in Purchasing/Business Administration and/or professional development courses in Purchasing and Material Management preferred.

Experience

· Five (5) years of progressive warehouse experience OR an equivalent combination of education and experience which provides the required knowledge, skills and abilities deemed sufficient to prepare the applicant to successfully perform the duties of the position.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

· Knowledge of personal computers and bar coding required.

· Knowledge of public purchasing regulations, material management and property control procedures.

· Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with associates.

· Excellent organizational skills.

· Ability to work well in a team environment, handling multiple assignments, and meeting deadlines.

· Demonstrated ability to effectively work and communicate with diverse populations.

· Demonstrated proficiency with business software (e.g. Microsoft Office Suite-Word, Excel, Outlook and/or PowerPoint preferred).

· Successful completion of all required tests.

Licenses/Certifications

· Forklift Safety Training Certificate.

· Possess a valid Maryland Class C license and CDL Class B restricted driver's license or receipt of CDL Class B restricted driver's license within six months of hire. Proof of clean driving record required.

Career Ladder Requirements

· N/A

Physical Requirements

· May be required to do extensive walking, bending, stooping, crawling, and kneeling in the course of completing daily work assignments.

· Good physical condition. Ability to perform heavy manual labor.

· Must be able to lift and carry a minimum of eighty (80) pounds.

·

· EMPLOYEE SAFTEY:

· Employee is required to use safety devices and protective equipment to minimize the frequency and severity of work-related accidents. Adheres to safe practices and methods in the operation of equipment and supplies related to his/her job.

· The employee is responsible for correcting and/or reporting any conditions within the building or grounds that may be hazardous to employees, students or staff members assigned to the building.

