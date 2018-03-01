DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP here.

In the Software Process Measurement Engineer position you will work with our customer's Army Ground Combat Vehicle Systems and Software Integration and Test centers. Your primary responsibilities will be the development, automation and analysis of Software Process Measures that correlate that directly with Software Process Improvement Initiatives. These initiatives are focused on improving and managing the engineering and sustainment of world class military vehicle electronics systems and software.Essential Job Functions:Develop and automate Process Measurements in support of Engineering Project Management to improve efficiency, consistency and repeatability.Plan, implement and review Engineering Processes ensuring consistency and compliance with CMMI.Pro-actively coordinate and work with Organizational Process Leads and Engineering Project Leads.Track, document and report project progress using Quantitative Project Metrics and Metrics Analysis.Identify corrective actions and coordinate courses of actions with stakeholders and government personnel to resolve inconsistencies between project execution, organizational processes and Software Project Management Tool capabilities. Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. citizenship is required.Bachelor's Degree in Engineering plus 8 years of experience or Masters in Engineering and 6 year of experience.Ability to obtain a Government security clearance.Advanced experienced with Excel including forms and automation.Experience with statistical modelling and process control charts.Experience in data mining to extract trends and correlations between processes, performance, progress and quality.Experience with identifying, gathering and tracking project and organizational level metrics.Experience in performing root cause analysis and identifying, communicating and tracking corrective courses of action.Experience with engineering support and engineering management tools and databases.Experience in developing plans, schedules, scope and budget.Experience in leading or actively participating in Process Improvement Initiatives such as CMMI and Engineering Process Groups.Experience with Systems & Software Life Cycles.Excellent technical, interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills.Desired Skills:Experience utilizing Minitab.Experience with Configuration Management.Experience with Process and Product Quality Assurance.Familiar with Business Process Modeling Notation (BPMN).Familiar with PHP, HTML, JavaScript, SQL.Familiar with Git, Net Beans, MVC Architecture.