JSSA Technical Editor
- Employer
- DCS Corp
- Location
- Ridgecrest, California
- Posted
- Mar 01, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- 18-0163
- Industry
- Engineering, Media / Journalism / Advertising
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The AV-8B/T-45 Joint Systems Support Activity (JSSA) is seeking a skilled, motivated, and disciplined Technical Editor to interface with Project Engineers, IPT Management, Product Integrity, and Contractors to provide editing support on documentation and presentation materials.
Create and implement AV-8B style guides and templates utilizing Microsoft Word; managing and tracking document life-cycles.
Track, version and revise documents utilizing Serena Dimensions ™.
Document, transcribe, and distribute meeting minutes and action items.
Create and update PowerPoint presentations.
Maintain document control via the various Configuration Management (CM) procedures and databases.
Maintain the AV-8B/T-45 JSSA Organizational documents (i.e., Program Unique Planning (PUP), Configuration Management Plan (CMP), Systems Engineering Plan (SEP), and System Life Cycle Document (SLCD); updating and tracking various processes and procedures used by the different JSSA teams.
Collect, compile, and organize slides and support materials into cohesive presentations for various milestone reviews and/or program meetings.
Create and update style guides and templates as needed.Requirements
Required Skills
Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.
HS diploma/GED plus 10 years of experience. An associates plus 4 years of relevant experience or a Bachelors plus 2 years of relevant experience will also be considered.
Must be able to obtain and maintain a clearance for duration of employment.
Working knowledge and experience in the handling and distribution of classified material are required for the position.
In-depth knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite, specifically Word and Power Point.
Excellent oral and written communication skills.
Must be comfortable making real-time edits and updates in a fast paced group environment.
Desired Skills
Knowledge of DOORS and/or Serena Dimensions.
Experience with doing reviews using Adobe Acrobat.
Previous government experience.