The AV-8B/T-45 Joint Systems Support Activity (JSSA) is seeking a skilled, motivated, and disciplined Technical Editor to interface with Project Engineers, IPT Management, Product Integrity, and Contractors to provide editing support on documentation and presentation materials.

Create and implement AV-8B style guides and templates utilizing Microsoft Word; managing and tracking document life-cycles.

Track, version and revise documents utilizing Serena Dimensions ™.

Document, transcribe, and distribute meeting minutes and action items.

Create and update PowerPoint presentations.

Maintain document control via the various Configuration Management (CM) procedures and databases.

Maintain the AV-8B/T-45 JSSA Organizational documents (i.e., Program Unique Planning (PUP), Configuration Management Plan (CMP), Systems Engineering Plan (SEP), and System Life Cycle Document (SLCD); updating and tracking various processes and procedures used by the different JSSA teams.

Collect, compile, and organize slides and support materials into cohesive presentations for various milestone reviews and/or program meetings.

Create and update style guides and templates as needed.

Requirements

Required Skills

Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.

HS diploma/GED plus 10 years of experience. An associates plus 4 years of relevant experience or a Bachelors plus 2 years of relevant experience will also be considered.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a clearance for duration of employment.

Working knowledge and experience in the handling and distribution of classified material are required for the position.

In-depth knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite, specifically Word and Power Point.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Must be comfortable making real-time edits and updates in a fast paced group environment.

Desired Skills

Knowledge of DOORS and/or Serena Dimensions.

Experience with doing reviews using Adobe Acrobat.

Previous government experience.

DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP here.