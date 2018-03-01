Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are dedicated to providing an exceptional education for all of our students, and we recognize that our faculty and staff are integral to our continued success. We give employees the environment, tools, and opportunities they need to make a difference.

Music Full-time Faculty

Montgomery College (Maryland), Takoma Park/Silver Spring is seeking a full-time music faculty member to fill a position for fall 2018. We are seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated teacher who exhibits a high degree of professionalism, a strong commitment to our students, and the ability to motivate and educate in an engaging manner to join our vibrant arts community. The Department of Visual and Performing Arts encompasses several artistic fields. We offer classes in dance, film, music, theater, graphic design, and visual arts. The department presents twelve art exhibitions, produces two theater productions; and offers numerous dance and music concerts in our outstanding facilities each year.Montgomery College is a public, fully accredited, open admission institution. Led by President DeRionne P. Pollard, Ph.D., Montgomery College is dedicated to student success and widely recognized for the quality and scope of its academic programs. Do you want to join us in our mission of providing an exceptional education and fostering student success? The faculty and staff of MC are integral to our continued excellence. We are looking for dedicated professionals for opportunities throughout the College.Job Description

Teach music appreciation and theory courses.

Teach classes in piano, guitar, and voice.

Teach 30 semester hours per academic year of courses related to the discipline.

Teach a varied schedule of courses that may include day, night, early morning, weekend, accelerated sections, and/or online courses. Opportunities may exist for teaching summer classes.

Serve on or lead department, discipline, campus, and college committees.

Provide academic advising to students.

Participate in recruitment and retention activities for the department.

Maintain an active program of professional development and participate in professional organizations and activities.

Completed Master's degree in music or equivalent degree.

College-level teaching experience in music. (Graduate school experience is acceptable, but applicant must have been the instructor of record.)

Evidence of ongoing professional activity in music.

Demonstrated ability to integrate computer/digital technology into course delivery.

Applicants must currently be authorized to work in the United States and not require employer visa sponsorship.

Completed PhD in Music or Doctorate in Musical Arts.

Experience teaching or demonstrated ability to teach music appreciation and history.

Experience teaching or demonstrated ability to teach piano, guitar, and/or voice.

Experience teaching or demonstrated ability to teach music theory.

Experience teaching online courses.

Experience producing live performances.

Experience working with students of culturally diverse backgrounds.

Experience supporting underprepared students.

This position is part of a collective bargaining unit and requires payment of dues or a service fee.



Apply online at http://www.montgomerycollege.edu/employment

Online applications must be received by March 30, 2018.

In addition to the standard online MC application, applicant must attach a single PDF with the following documents, in this order:

Cover letter;

CV/Resume;

A link to three (3) one minute samples of your work;

List of college-level credit courses taught; and

Sample course syllabus.

Successful completion of a background check.

Participation in a retirement plan.

Our benefits package includes: generous paid vacation, sick, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, group legal benefits, professional development, retirement plan, educational assistance, tuition waiver for employee and dependents, wellness programming including onsite gyms, pools and classes.

Closing DateFriday, March 30, 2018

