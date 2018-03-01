Position Summary

The Sales Consultant is directly responsible for selling new and used cars, providing our customers with the highest level of customer service and satisfaction, and achieving DARCARS gross profit and volume goals. The Sales Consultant will interact directly with customers, other Sales Consultants, Sales Managers, Finance Managers, and the General Manager of the dealership. This is a non-supervisory, commission-based position.

Responsibilities

Conducts business in a professional and ethical manner

Follows DARCARS approach to selling (including but not limited to): Greets customers with a welcoming attitude and listens to their needs Describes operations and features of vehicles matching customer's needs Follows DARCARS test drive procedures (obtaining correct identification, following test drive route, etc.) Suggests optional equipment, features, warranties, for customer to purchase Correctly computes and quotes sales price Works with finance team to obtain financing, as needed Completes all necessary paperwork Arranges for delivery and registration of the vehicle Addresses all customer concerns and ensures customer is satisfied

Maintains solid knowledge of brands and products; including features, specifications, pricing, options, and standard equipment

Must be able to make an effective demonstration ride on a planned route.

Develop and maintain future prospect and customer follow-up system

Participates in all required brand and DARCARS training

In conjunction with the General Manager, develops personal income goals consistent with DARCARS standards and develops a strategy to consistently meet those goals

Complies with DARCARS policies and procedures

Other duties as assigned

Success Measures

Our Sales Consultant's success is measured in the following ways:

Volume sales goals

Gross profit sales goals

Customer Satisfaction Index goals

Minimum Qualifications, Knowledge, Skills, and Work Environment:

Valid driver's license and acceptable, safe driving record

Strong communication skills with both customers and DARCARS employees

Demonstrated commitment to customer service

Requires a High School diploma or equivalent (GED)

Requires the ability to speak, read and comprehend instructions, short correspondence, and policy documents, as well as converse comfortably with customers

Previous sales experience preferred by not required

Requires the ability to bend, twist, and stand to perform normal job functions

You get to spend a lot of time standing and walking around our beautiful showrooms and car lots, full of amazing cars!

About Us

At all DARCARS stores, it is our pleasure to provide our customers with a shopping, buying, and ownership experience that consistently satisfies each individual's needs and expectations in a comfortable, supportive environment.

We strongly believe in and adhere to our Founder's Mentality: that passion, hard work, dedication, support, and development are the fundamental, driving principles of our business. Everyone loves that feeling they get when they've won something; won the big race, hit the winning home run, achieved the fastest time at the swim meet. By adhering to our founder's mentality, our people experience that winning feeling every day. We also genuinely care about our people: our customers, our employees and our community. If you believe in these principles, too; if you like to work hard and play hard; if you like winning; DARCARS IS THE PLACE FOR YOU!

Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE)

Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran (M/F/D/V)

Drug Free Workplace (DFW)

