Ford-Certified Automotive Technician
- Employer
- DARCARS Automotive Group
- Location
- Lanham, MD
- Posted
- Mar 01, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Automotive Repair and Mechanic
- Industry
- Automotive, Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIANS / AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS / MASTER TECHNICIANS
With the ongoing growth the auto industry is experiencing today, this is the right time to continue your automotive technician career with DARCARS Automotive - a leader in the industry!
DARCARS believes in making our service departments as reliable and efficient as our vehicles. We know that begins with our top asset - our employees. We are a company that delivers the things you desire most in your career, GROWTH and STABILITY. As a Master Technician, you will be a part of one of the most important and exciting teams! Our service departments are rich with work and we are always looking to grow.
In this role, you'll:
- Inspect, test, diagnose, and perform repairs in accordance with DARCARS and manufacturer standards
- Partner with Service Advisors to manage deadlines and keep customers informed
- Serve as a subject matter expert by continuously staying current on new technical information, techniques, and relevant technology related to vehicle maintenance
For this role, you'll need:
- High School diploma or equivalent
- Chrysler (or any other major franchise) Certification highly preferred
- Well equipped with Technician Hand Tools
- 3+ years of experience as an Automotive Technician
- Valid driver's license
- Detail Oriented | Superior Customer Service| Team Player
DARCARS Commitment To You:
- Unlimited Earnings Potential
- Paid factory training, ASE certification, DARCARS Training Academy
- Excellent Company Benefits!
- A Professional, FUN and Respectful Work Environment
