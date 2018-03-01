AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIANS / AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS / MASTER TECHNICIANS

With the ongoing growth the auto industry is experiencing today, this is the right time to continue your automotive technician career with DARCARS Automotive - a leader in the industry!

DARCARS believes in making our service departments as reliable and efficient as our vehicles. We know that begins with our top asset - our employees. We are a company that delivers the things you desire most in your career, GROWTH and STABILITY. As a Master Technician, you will be a part of one of the most important and exciting teams! Our service departments are rich with work and we are always looking to grow.

In this role, you'll:

Inspect, test, diagnose, and perform repairs in accordance with DARCARS and manufacturer standards

Partner with Service Advisors to manage deadlines and keep customers informed

Serve as a subject matter expert by continuously staying current on new technical information, techniques, and relevant technology related to vehicle maintenance

For this role, you'll need:

High School diploma or equivalent

Chrysler (or any other major franchise) Certification highly preferred

Well equipped with Technician Hand Tools

3+ years of experience as an Automotive Technician

Valid driver's license

Detail Oriented | Superior Customer Service| Team Player

DARCARS Commitment To You:

Unlimited Earnings Potential

Paid factory training, ASE certification, DARCARS Training Academy

Excellent Company Benefits!

A Professional, FUN and Respectful Work Environment

Keywords: automotive technician, automotive mechanic, master technician, automotive, auto tech, auto, auto repair, Ford, Kia, Ford certified, A level technician, A level tech, ASE certified

