Ford-Certified Automotive Technician

Employer
DARCARS Automotive Group
Location
Lanham, MD
Posted
Mar 01, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Automotive Repair and Mechanic
Industry
Automotive, Specialty Trades
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIANS / AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS / MASTER TECHNICIANS

With the ongoing growth the auto industry is experiencing today, this is the right time to continue your automotive technician career with DARCARS Automotive - a leader in the industry!

DARCARS believes in making our service departments as reliable and efficient as our vehicles. We know that begins with our top asset - our employees. We are a company that delivers the things you desire most in your career, GROWTH and STABILITY. As a Master Technician, you will be a part of one of the most important and exciting teams! Our service departments are rich with work and we are always looking to grow.

In this role, you'll:

  • Inspect, test, diagnose, and perform repairs in accordance with DARCARS and manufacturer standards
  • Partner with Service Advisors to manage deadlines and keep customers informed
  • Serve as a subject matter expert by continuously staying current on new technical information, techniques, and relevant technology related to vehicle maintenance

For this role, you'll need:

  • High School diploma or equivalent
  • Chrysler (or any other major franchise) Certification highly preferred
  • Well equipped with Technician Hand Tools
  • 3+ years of experience as an Automotive Technician
  • Valid driver's license
  • Detail Oriented | Superior Customer Service| Team Player

DARCARS Commitment To You:

  • Unlimited Earnings Potential
  • Paid factory training, ASE certification, DARCARS Training Academy
  • Excellent Company Benefits!
  • A Professional, FUN and Respectful Work Environment

Keywords: automotive technician, automotive mechanic, master technician, automotive, auto tech, auto, auto repair, Ford, Kia, Ford certified, A level technician, A level tech, ASE certified

WP

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Ford-Certified Automotive Technician

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this