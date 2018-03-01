.

Change Management Manager

Office of Operations and Planning

Exempt, Regular, Full-Time, Pay Grade 3.4

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks a Change Management Manager in the Office of Operations and Planning. Reporting to the Director of Change Management, the Change Management Manager will ensure the successful implementation of change projects through effective and on-going management of change elements. The role is responsible for ensuring that a structured change methodology is integrated into projects and will work closely with the Change Management Director to manage specific change elements of projects or entire projects (from inception to post-implementation).

Occasional travel between local UMUC locations may be required.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Articulates and communicates an overall vision for change and, collaborating with the Director, ensures that all change management efforts across the organization are aligned with the strategic plan.

Identifies and mitigates resistance to change by driving the awareness and adoption of effective change management principles and practices.

Leads enterprise-wide change management activities conducting impact analyses, assessing change readiness and identifying key stakeholders.

Defines success metrics and monitors change progress that establishes a consistent approach to measure the effectiveness of change management support.

Leverages knowledge, tools and templates of change management.

Works across silos, establishes relationships with key groups and builds trust among stakeholders and change management.

Provides direct support to managers and supervisors by guiding their staff through transitions.

Supports project teams in integrating change management activities into their project plans.

• Other job-related duties as assigned

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Master's Degree or MBA. Minimum of 7 years of progressive experience in a change adoption function is required. Change management certification in a best-practice change methodology is required; Prosci/ADKAR preferred.

PREFERRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Demonstrated success in planning and executing organizational change, communications programs, training programs, and performance metrics.

Strong facilitation, team building and change management skills (intuition to identify reactions to change, contributing to the development of a constructive environment).

Excellent oral, written, and interpersonal communications skills as well as skills in facilitation, program/project management planning and execution.

Must be a self-starter who is extremely organized and detail-oriented, enjoys technology, and can work in a team environment.

Ability to manage multiple priorities while delivering high quality results.

Knowledge of the academic environment a plus.

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED

SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

