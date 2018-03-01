Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Help Desk Specialist to support a Federal Government client at our Washington, DC location. The Help Desk Specialist will provide support for 600+ end users.

Responsibilities

• Ability to work Saturday & Sunday, 6:00am to 6:00pm AND Monday & Tuesday, 6:00am to 2:30pm (will work 9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday for training)

• Answer phone, retrieve email and voicemail messages and accurately and thoroughly record and document into Remedy Incident tracking system

• Provide telephone, email and remote support for 600+ end users performing problem analysis and troubleshooting to resolve incidents within service level agreements and agreed upon metrics

• Communicate and escalate technical issues that cannot be resolved at the first level based upon department operations and procedures to Tier II as necessary

• Communicate with the end user regarding their incident, through their corresponding Remedy ticket

• Determine priority based on problem information and documented guidelines

• Encourage and maintain positive employee culture of good communication, customer relations and continuous improvement within team members

• Consistently apply customer service best practices

• Consistently and diligently work all assigned tickets (i.e., ensure they are pending w/reason, in progress, etc.)

• Verify with the customer the problem has been resolved before resolving the ticket

Required Qualifications

• 2 years of help desk experience

• Very good troubleshooting and problem-solving skills with desktops, laptops and Dell PC's

• Great attention to detail

• Very good customer service experience

• Comfortable and familiar with working in a dynamic environment and producing quality work with demanding timelines

• Experience with troubleshooting network printers

• Knowledge of Windows Operating Systems, Windows 7

• Knowledge of Networking

• Experience with Microsoft Office Suite

Desired Qualifications

• Associates Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related technical discipline

• Security +, A+, MCTS, MCITP certifications

Education

HS/GED

Clearance

Public Trust



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP