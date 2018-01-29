Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services based upon globalized connectivity without boundaries. We reach beyond the traditional satellite industry and the broader communications landscape. As part of the Intelsat vision, we will define new products with the performance, features, and flexibility required to open new profitable markets, drive new revenue streams and ensure the most reliable and secure communications globally. To accomplish our goal, we are looking for bold thinkers who will continue our legacy of innovation for decades to come.

The Director, Accounting provides overall leadership to the Intelsat General Corporation (IGC) Accounting and FP&A functions. The Director will build strong relationships and interactions with Intelsat Accounting, Finance and Tax functions to ensure timely, accurate and compliant financial reporting and forecasting. This role serves as a key company resource for government accounting expertise.

An Equal Opportunity Employer

Lead the overall IGC accounting function Participate in the development of and support the company's strategic plans Guides financial decisions by establishing, monitoring, and enforcing policies and procedures Monitors and confirms financial condition by conducting audits; providing information to external auditors Manage FP&A function and oversee leadership of that group including Business Plan, forecasting and budget to actual reporting Review management reports, PRs for cash flow, unusual deals for sound business practices Maintain SOX compliant policies and procedures that ensure booking per GAAP, following government accounting standards and obtaining clean audit opinions Coordinate the quarterly reviews, year-end audit and test of controls by external auditors Coordinate the interim and roll forward SOX audits by our external SOX auditors Interface with contracts, procurement and sales to ensure the smooth and accurate flow of information Experience applying government accounting standards Proven leadership skills and an ability to collaborate with peers and cross functional teams across the organization.

Important Responsibilities

Calculate the Transfer Price Adjustment monthly Review balance sheet schedules monthly Review all reporting to the parent company Review all external reporting, e.g., incurred cost report, personal property tax return, information for Federal and state tax returns prepared by parent tax department Provide detailed information to tax for the preparation of the Australian GST return quarterly As business owner of the accounting system, approve all changes, access rights and manage system administration interaction with auditors Reconcile FB, OH and GA rates monthly Manage cash flow; authorize majority of wires and checks Backup the accounting manager during absences

Additional requirements:

CPA preferred or equivalent experience

US Citizenship is required. Applicants who are not US Citizens will not be considered.

Able to obtain and maintain a US DoD TS security clearance