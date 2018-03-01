Responsibilities

Assists with the direction and services of the Counseling Center including direct clinical care to students, management of the training program for externs, assists with crisis response, and consults with University faculty and staff seeking support and consultation through the center. This position is also required to participate in outreach programs and serve on University committees as appropriate.

Minimum Qualifications

Masterâ€™s degree (MA, MS, MBA, etc.)

Academic areas or major: Counseling, Psychology, Social Work

3 to 5 years of related experience

Clinical mental health experience

Minimum of 3.0 GPA

Experience with college aged adults in a university or college setting

Experience with clinical supervision of externs

Ability to functionally supervise externs

Excellent interpersonal skills

Ability to function in high stress or crisis situations

Ability to manage people functionally

License eligible to provide mental health care in the Commonwealth of Virginia

Preferred Qualifications

Titanium Electronic file knowledge preferred

Special Notes to Applicants

Application materials must be received by 03/21/2018

Open Until Filled No

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.