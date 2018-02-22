Job Description

Department Marketing Statement:

Do enjoy working in a highly collaborative, problem-solving environment? Are you a PeopleSoft professional who can leverage technology to build productive processes? We are a spirited and positive team in search for a PeopleSoft HCM Functional Administrator who can support us in challenging the status quo and provide operational excellence as we prepare for our 9.2 Upgrade

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Computer Science/Engineering or Information Systems Management.

Or In lieu of Bachelor’s Degree, an additional four (4) years of experience in systems analysis and programming in a web application environment or similar work on applications in a PeopleSoft environment. In this case, must have a total of ten (10) years of experience.

Experience

Six (6) years of experience in systems analysis and programming in a web application environment or similar work on applications in a PeopleSoft environment. Must include four (4) years of functional experience in an integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system is required.

Certification/Licensure

None

Medical Group:

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

SUMMARY

This position is responsible for the oversight and support of the PeopleSoft Human Capital Management System to include but not limited to: core HR, Talent Acquisition Management (TAM), Candidate Gateway, Base Benefits, Employee & Manager Self Service, and eProfile and ensure that supporting processes and interfaces are meeting the business expectations.

This is a functional and professional position that provides planning, development, implementation, documentation and support for the organization's PeopleSoft Human Capital Management systems applications. The incumbent is responsible for defining functional business processes and translating them into system requirements. Communicating these requirements to customer management and Information Technology (IT) management.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Troubleshoots problems and provides production support for all applicable PeopleSoft modules. Identifies issues and recommends possible solutions for system improvements through the unit testing process.

Ensures the availability and provision of standard reports. Assists users in the development and implementation of all ad-hoc special reporting requirements. Develops user impact analysis of all system changes, improvements or upgrades.

Acts as subject matter expert and works directly with Payroll, Human Resources and internal IT development to support the WMATA custom reports.

Works with Payroll and HR on employee data issues and monitors incorrect data on the job record. Assists Payroll to run reconciliation queries and reports to support each pay cycle.

Coordinates meetings with customers, technical team, quality assurance and training groups to ensure understanding of the specifications.

Works closely with end users to identify system-related training needs and assists in the development and implementation of training solutions.

OTHER FUNCTIONS

Supports the HR Reporting and Analytics team with ad hoc or urgent reporting requests and the HR Shared Services team with HCM production support and process improvement.

Provides functional and data training to peers and customers.

Provides expertise and research opportunities to leverage new technology solutions and industry practices.

The essential duties listed are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. Nor is it intended to limit in any way the right of managers and supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing :

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.

This posting is an announcement of a vacant position under recruitment. It is not intended to replace the official job description. Job descriptions are available upon confirmation of an interview .