Job Description

THIS JOB OPENING IS BEING USED TO FILL CURRENT AND FUTURE VACANT POSITIONS IN THIS CLASSIFICATION AT VARIOUS SHIFTS, LOCATIONS AND ASSIGNED DAYS OFF

Minimum Qualifications :

Graduation from high school or possession of a high school equivalency certificate and satisfactory completion of an acceptable vocational school/training program in electrical/electro­ mechanics work or satisfactory completion of acceptable electrical apprenticeship training is required. Must satisfactorily pass both a written and practical examination to advance to the next level.

Considerable knowledge of and have performed satisfactorily the duties of a Power Electrician or related field for a period of not less than two {2) years .

Certification/Licensure:

Possession of a valid District of Columbia, Maryland or Virginia motor vehicle operator's license issued from the jurisdiction of residence. Safe driving record with no more than four (4) points accumulated over the past three (3) years. Possession of an active journeyman's or master's electrical license from the District of Columbia, State of Virginia, State of Maryland, or one of the Authority's compact jurisdictions.

Medical Group:

Ability to complete satisfactorily the medical examination for this job.

Ability to perform strenuous physical tasks including frequent lifting of objects weighing up to 50 pounds and occasionally up to 75 pounds.

Ability to distinguish basic colors for component, wiring, and safety identification.

Ability to perform recurring standing, walking, carrying, lifting, reaching, bending, squatting, kneeling, lying, and grasping of small objects.

Job Summary/Duties:

This is electrical construction, installation, maintenance, and repair work. An employee in this job is responsible for inspecting, installing, adjusting, testing, troubleshooting, cleaning, maintaining, and repairing low voltage electrical equipment and systems in WMATA owned facilities. This work requires an understanding of electrical construction, installation, adjustment, testing, troubleshooting, cleaning, maintenance, and repair procedures, practices, and theories and the materials, parts, tools, test equipment, and low voltage electrical systems associated with WMATA equipment or system type.

Employees are assigned basic/elementary electrical construction, inspection, installation, adjusting, testing, troubleshooting, cleaning, maintenance, and repair work of low voltage electrical equipment and systems in WMATA owned facilities. Employees are expected to gain familiarity with and to develop skills in the inspection, maintenance , and repair of systems and equipment. All important aspects of the work are subject to detailed and specific procedures which the employee follows closely. Employees receive instruction and close supervision on new assignments while regular assignments are perfonned independently. Work is reviewed and verified upon completion to check progress and conformance to established policies and requirements by the Shift Supervisor, Electrical-Power.

Performs wirings, installations, repairs, required adjustments, testing, troubleshooting, cleaning, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance on assigned low voltage electrical equipment and systems in accordance with WMATA, manufacturer, and government rules, regulations, standards, procedures, manuals, and specifications.

Performs electrical service wirings and installations for equipment such as light fixtures, outlets, panels, heaters, air conditioners, pumps, lifts, motors, starters, transfer switches, disconnects, and photo cells in accordance with wiring diagrams, operation manuals, schematics, and manufacturer instructions. Removes, replaces, and repairs defective or worn parts; adjusts or calibrates to manufacturer specifications using approved procedures and test equipment.

Performs new electrical construction installations in WMATA facilities with electrical materials such as circuit breakers, cables, conduits, boxes, wires, assorted fittings and devices; uses power tools such as electric drills, saws, conduit benders, cable benders, hole punch, and power vise in the performance of these installations.

Maintains electrical systems such as lighting controls, motor controls, feeder transfer systems, and switchgear by perfonning scheduled tests, inspections, and replacing defective/worn parts. Troubleshoots low voltage electrical equipment, systems, subsystems, and components. Tests this equipment and systems to determine if they are safe and fully operational by using precision measuring equipment such as insulation testers, multi-meters, ammeters, cable fault finding testers, and circuit tracers in accordance with WMATA, manufacturer, and government standards.

Detects potential failures and locates causes of malfunctions. Dismantles equipment, as necessary, and inspects used parts and equipment for changes in calibration, dimensional requirements, and manufacturer specifications. Calibrates and adjusts systems and equipment to manufacturer specifications using test equipment or precision measuring instruments .

Maintains electronic components associated with assigned equipment.

Implements Engineering Modification Instructions (EMls) and Maintenance Service Instructions (MSls) to low voltage electrical equipment and systems. Perfonns new electrical equipment and systems acceptance testing.

Performs relamping tasks and lighting repairs in all assigned WMATA facilities and track wayside locations.

Moves and tows emergency generators; performs the cable connections and start-up of emergency generators during electrical power outages.

May be required to assist in the switching of traction power and passenger station high voltage breakers, D.C. track feeder breakers, and low voltage draw out breakers; responds to emergency situations associated with this equipment.

Responds to low voltage electrical trouble reports, determines problem(s), and repairs/restores equipment to service.

Completes required documentation and reports for the repair and maintenance of electrical equipment and systems by using the proper forms, tags, or entering data into the automated record systems. Prepares parts requisitions for the supervisor's approval.

Attends on-the-job and formal training classes; assists power electrician mechanics in higher classifications in their assignments or lends technical assistance to power electrician mechanics in lower classifications.

Performs all tasks and assignments within established safety practices, maintenance guidelines, and all local and national electrical codes and requirements.

Responds to and provides assistance in fire, life, and safety emergencies and incidents; participates in snow removal operations under severe weather conditions.

May work from scaffolds, ladders, and other height-reaching equipment. May operate Authority vehicles between work areas.Works variable shifts, holidays, days and hours as required and as provided in existing union contract.

Performs all other related duties, as required.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Order of Preference : The order of preference for the Mechanic-Low Voltage is defined by the respective collective bargaining agreement.

Closing :

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.

This posting is an announcement of a vacant position under recruitment. It is not intended to replace the official job description. Job descriptions are available upon confirmation of an interview.