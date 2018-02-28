Executive Assistant

Employer
Organization for International Investment
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
Up to $40,000 annually with health care, retirement plan, paid PTO and holidays, and cell phone
Posted
Feb 28, 2018
Closes
Apr 04, 2018
Ref
EA-3-2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Associations
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

The Organization for International Investment (OFII) is a Washington, D.C. based business and trade association representing the U.S. subsidiaries of 198 global companies.  Our membership includes companies such as Nestle, L'Oreal, Toyota, Unilever, Shell, and more. We advocate for nondiscriminatory legislation for these global companies in an effort to keep the U.S. the world's leading investment destination and to encourage inbound Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

With a staff of 12 professionals, the Executive Assistant/Office Administrator plays a very active role in our office.  The person in the position will provide critical support to the President & CEO and supporting staff.  This is an exciting opportunity to gain experience in all aspects of our association’s mission in a dynamic time for foreign investment policy in the U.S.  This position will report directly to President.

Responsibilities include:

•       Direct administrative and logistical support to the President & CEO and supporting staff, including schedule management, expense reporting and travel coordination

 

•       Coordination and scheduling of meetings and conference calls, including light research, preparation and distribution of minutes and supporting materials

 

•       Office coordination, including answering and managing a multi-line phone system, greeting visitors and preparing for in-house meetings

 

•       Document management and data entry, including preparation and review of office documents

 

•       Management of the office contact database

 

•       Special projects and other responsibilities, as assigned

 

Qualifications include:

•       A minimum of 1 year of relevant administrative experience; degree preferred

 

•       High level of proficiency in the Microsoft Office Suite

 

•       Superior organization with excellent follow through and high-quality output

 

•       Effective written and oral communication skills

 

•       Strong attention to detail and accuracy in work

 

•       Ability to work proactively, multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced work environment

 

 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Executive Assistant

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this