The Organization for International Investment (OFII) is a Washington, D.C. based business and trade association representing the U.S. subsidiaries of 198 global companies. Our membership includes companies such as Nestle, L'Oreal, Toyota, Unilever, Shell, and more. We advocate for nondiscriminatory legislation for these global companies in an effort to keep the U.S. the world's leading investment destination and to encourage inbound Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

With a staff of 12 professionals, the Executive Assistant/Office Administrator plays a very active role in our office. The person in the position will provide critical support to the President & CEO and supporting staff. This is an exciting opportunity to gain experience in all aspects of our association’s mission in a dynamic time for foreign investment policy in the U.S. This position will report directly to President.

Responsibilities include:

• Direct administrative and logistical support to the President & CEO and supporting staff, including schedule management, expense reporting and travel coordination

• Coordination and scheduling of meetings and conference calls, including light research, preparation and distribution of minutes and supporting materials

• Office coordination, including answering and managing a multi-line phone system, greeting visitors and preparing for in-house meetings

• Document management and data entry, including preparation and review of office documents

• Management of the office contact database

• Special projects and other responsibilities, as assigned

Qualifications include:

• A minimum of 1 year of relevant administrative experience; degree preferred

• High level of proficiency in the Microsoft Office Suite

• Superior organization with excellent follow through and high-quality output

• Effective written and oral communication skills

• Strong attention to detail and accuracy in work

• Ability to work proactively, multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced work environment