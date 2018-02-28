Position: Faculty Assistant

Department: Geographical Sciences

Salary: commensurate with qualifications and experiences

Additional Salary Information: Full-time status. Excellent benefits package, including health insurance, sick and annual leave, retirement subsidy, and tuition remission.

Duties: The Assistant Director of Research for the Department of Geographical Sciences seeks a Financial Faculty Assistant to assist in managing a 12 million dollar annual research portfolio. The research portfolio is comprised of federal awards (National Science Foundation (NSF), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), United States Geological Survey (USGS), National Oceanic and Atmospheric administration (NOAA), US International Development (USAID) and US Forest Service), as well as, non- profit institutions ( Moore Foundation, Jane Goodall Institute, World Resource Institute (WRI), Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), and African Wildlife Foundation (AWF)). In addition our research portfolio will include an increasing number of international awards from new sponsors and current sponsors: Humanist Institute for Co-operation with Developing Countries (Hivos) and the Research Council of Norway. The faculty assistant will join a team of two graduate assistants and support 14 Senior Scientists and Principal Investigators. Financial Faculty Assistant will assisting in administering the projects by collecting information on future funding opportunities, formulating and monitoring project budgets, assisting in proposal preparation, monitoring sub award spending and monthly reporting to the sponsor on the current level of spending and projected levels of expenditure for the remainder of the project, as well as various other tasks as required for the smooth functioning of large research projects.

The duties of the Financial Faculty Assistant include:

Contribute to both pre-award tasks and post-award tasks.

Pre-award tasks include drafting the budget and budget justification; enter budget figures in the sponsor systems (Grants.gov; Fastlane; NSPIRES, etc) and prepare the proposal routing information (electronic submission). Work with Assistant Director of Research and PI in completing proposal. Please note, we submit an average of 8 complete research proposals per month.

Post-award tasks include establishing the annual budget (secondary financial system), request approval from the principal investigator to pay contractor’s invoices, submitting appropriate documentation to initiate or amend a contractual agreement.

Coordinate with the Office of Sponsored Programs Accounting (SPA) to ensure all financial reports are prepared and forwarded to the Assistant Director of Research for final approval.

Assist the principal investigator (PI) with technical reports

Monitor accounts to ensure research projects end with neither a deficit nor a significant surplus. Also, flag research projects that have an over or under expenditure rate and recommend solutions.

Assist Assistant Director of Research and principal investigator with sponsored research accounts close-out.

Oversee and review the work of Graduate Assistants working on travel arrangements and logistical planning of scientific fieldwork to ensure that the travel requests and corresponding expense statements are properly and correctly prepared.

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree is required. Accounting or financial experience required. Successful candidate will possess excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication skills, and attention to detail to minimize financial loss. Ability to multi-task and provide excellent outcomes within required time frames

Proven analytical skills are required, proactive solution orientation is a must, as well as the ability to be responsive to the needs of PI’s and Research Faculty. Intermediate knowledge of Microsoft Documents, Microsoft Excel Spreadsheets, and Adobe Acrobat PDF is preferred.

To Apply: For best consideration, submit a cover letter, resume, and contact information of three professional references by March 19, 2018 to https://ejobs.umd.edu/postings/58149

THE UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY, AFFIRMATIVE ACTION EMPLOYER. WOMEN AND MINORITIES ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

