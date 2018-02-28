University of Maryland

College of Agriculture and Natural Resources

University of Maryland Extension

Position Announcement

Title: Principal Agent and Assistant Director

Functional Title: Assistant Director and Program Leader, Environmental & Natural Resource Programs

Position Number: 119802

Category Status: 12 Month Tenure/Tenure Track Faculty

Unit: University of Maryland Extension

Location: University of Maryland, College Park

Position Summary/Purpose of Position:

This position provides leadership and direction as Program Leader for the University of Maryland Extension (UME) and Maryland Sea Grant Extension (MSG) programs within a broad array of Environmental & Natural Resource (ENR) areas (collectively UME ENR Programs). Duties include identifying issues, problems and solutions related to terrestrial, aquatic and coastal ecosystems and its natural resources. This position is responsible for developing, implementing, and evaluating educational and outreach programs that address the statewide needs of UME, MSG and their public stakeholders and organizations’.

Position Responsibilities:

Leadership, coordination, and oversight of UME ENR and MSG programs that include but are not limited to watershed management, natural and built landscapes, wildlife and fisheries management, aquaculture, forest resources, water use, quality and conservation, climate change, invasive species, outdoor recreation, waterway and land-use planning, seafood safety, environmental education, energy conservation and other related areas per UME and MSG strategic plans.

Enhance UME ENR program areas by securing extramural funds from local, regional, state and federal agencies, industry groups, foundations, and other appropriate sources.

Develop, manage, allocate, and appropriately report funds from the UME ENR Program, procured from federal and state agencies and private industry such as USDA NIFA Renewable Resources Extension Act (RREA) program, the U.S. Department of Commerce NOAA, Sea Grant Extension master award, Maryland Departments of Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources and Forest Industry under the Sustainable Forestry Initiative Council (SFI).

Provide detailed annual reports to the Associate Dean and Associate Director for Extension and to the Assistant Director of Evaluation and Analysis for local, state and national stakeholders and to NOAA through Maryland Sea Grant as part of the reporting, financial and technical requirements for the extension portion of the Sea Grant NOAA Omnibus funding.

Work with Maryland Sea Grant leadership to complete web-based annual reporting as required by the National Sea Grant Office.

Present information on outcomes and impacts of UME ENR programs to AGNR College and University administration, Maryland Sea Grant and key program stakeholders.

Coordinate with MSG Director to present information on outcomes and impacts of MSG programs to University administration and key stakeholders.

Provide programmatic guidance to faculty in planning, implementing, and evaluating programs.

Provide leadership to faculty in long-range planning, writing, reporting, and grant management.

Conduct UME ENR program and faculty (county, regional, state, and departmental) evaluations annually.

Provide leadership and guidance to UME Impact Teams.

Provide leadership and guidance to tenure track faculty through the tenure process, and to tenured faculty seeking promotion to Principal Agent.

Participate in UME Administration and Maryland Sea Grant leadership meetings, strategic planning and site review panels.

Assist in recruitment and hiring of vacant Extension faculty and staff positions.

Engage in regional, national and, where appropriate, international Extension activities.

Represent UME ENR and MSG in interactions with statewide coastal laboratories and related universities.

Qualifications:

Required -

Candidates must have an earned doctorate degree (Ph.D.) with at least one degree in environmental science, natural resources, wildlife or forest resources, fisheries, marine science, or a related field, allowing them to be technically proficient in managing land, water or coastal programs.

Applicants should have significant experience and demonstrate excellence in Extension or Sea Grant Extension Programs and be recognized nationally and/or internationally within a field of specialization.

A demonstrated understanding of the Land Grant and/or Sea Grant missions.

Evidence of leadership, teamwork, successful management of interdisciplinary extramurally funded programs, excellence in human relationship skills as well as written and oral communication skills are essential.

A demonstrated ability in computer skills necessary for budget and administrative program management.

Attained rank of Principal Agent or Professor

Personal transportation and valid driver’s license required. Ability to travel statewide and nationally as needed is an expectation for this position.

This position is subject to a Criminal History Record Check. Employment is contingent upon successful completion and clearance of the Criminal History Record Check.

Preferred –

Relevant administrative experience is desired.

Ten years of University experience in the fields of Environmental and Natural Resources.

Physical Demands of the Position: This is primarily an office position, but travel throughout the state to attend meetings and events is expected. This position frequently presents information through vocal and written communication. The ability to express or exchange ideas vocally is important, as well as the ability to hear and perceive information at normal spoken work levels. Visual acuity is required for preparing and analyzing written or computer data and presentations. There are times when extensive viewing a computer terminal and reading is required as part of the position duties.

Other Information: This position reports to the Associate Dean and Associate Director for Extension who supervises and evaluates the position with close cooperation and input from the Maryland Sea Grant Director.

Salary & Benefit Information: Salary will be commensurate with experience. The University of Maryland offers an extensive benefits package.

Application Instructions: All candidates must apply online at https://ejobs.umd.edu/ . When applying, please submit cover letter, curriculum vitae, copy of transcripts, vision statement and name and email address of three professional references.

Position Closing Date: For best consideration, complete application by April 1, 2018. Position will remain open until suitable candidate has been identified.

The University of Maryland, College Park, actively subscribes to a policy of equal employment opportunity, and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant because of race, age, sex, color, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry or national origin, marital status, genetic information, or political affiliation. Minorities and women are encouraged to apply.