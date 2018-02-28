Join a dynamic team of professionals, as a Program Officer of Immuno-Oncology (I-O) Operations at (c ) Management, Inc. The Program Officer will provide project management leadership and support for a set of cross-functional sub-teams of staff and consultants in the delivery of all assigned educational project components related to the ACCC immuno-oncology (I-O) initiative. The Program Officer will be responsible for proactively managing the program budget, identifying and resolving issues, leading the programmatic implementation and project management, strategically developing and managing regular marketing communications with the ACCC membership, and managing internal and external activities to achieve project goals and objectives in close conjunction with the Director, Development of Education Initiatives. He/she will also be responsible for understanding the landscape of immuno-oncology and being able to identify new partnership and project opportunities. The Program Officer cross-collaborates with all internal departments including: Development, Policy, Corporate Relations, Communications, Marketing, Membership and Meetings to ensure all stakeholders are informed and consulted on deliverables. In addition, he/she will be responsible for managing program outcomes, analyzing metrics, survey results and project risks as well as adapting resource allocation. The Program Officer will report directly to the Director of Provider Education and will work closely to implement initiative strategy and direction from the guidance of the Director of Development for Education Initiatives. The Program Officer will supervise the Project Manager(s) for the I-O initiative.

The duties and responsibilities will include:

Manage the project implementation of ACCC’s immuno-oncology, multi-channel initiative.

Serve as point-of-contact for and maintain/build relationships with immuno-oncology initiative advisors, thought leaders, ACCC members, project consultants, partner organizations and staff for designated project-related work as directed by the Director of Development for Education Initiatives.

Independently manage the program budget; including creating real-time forecasting and monthly reconciliation reports; utilize reports to propose resource allocation and budget strategy.

Lead the I-O project team to implement all project-related processes and operations to deliver high-quality results in collaboration with the strategy set-forth by the Director of Development for Education Initiatives.

Manage the tracking, evaluation, and outcomes measurement tools to assess the effectiveness/impact of all assigned projects.

Understand survey results and develop key takeaway messages together with the objectives of the initiative.

Demonstrate strong interpersonal relationship management skills and ability to handle complex situations with various project stakeholders and audiences.

Proactively identify and drive project and resource priorities that align with the objectives to accelerate project execution where possible while maintaining high quality standards.

Promote collaboration across internal functional areas to achieve project goals.

Strategically collaborate with external stakeholders, including patient advocacy organizations, policy experts, government agencies, health system leadership, cancer program administrators and staff, and others to advance the objectives of the initiative and the ACCC membership at the direction of the strategy led by the Director of Development for Education Initiatives.

Contribute to collaborations and rapport with key stakeholders to develop educational content (advisory boards, committees, members and consultants).

Maintain a detailed knowledge and understanding of all project elements and progress to be able to quickly consult with internal and external stakeholders on issues and/or problems.

Coordinate and facilitate regular meetings with internal team members, consultants and expert project advisers.

Actively participate in assigned Community. Outreach. Resources. Education (CORE) group within CMI.

Aid and support additional CMI activities and staff as requested to maintain an informed, efficient and timely workflow.

The ideal candidate will possess a Bachelor's Degree. Minimum of 5 years’ experience in high-level management and project management role. Strong project planning, programmatic development, operations skills, budget management, meeting planning, developing reports, and administration. Project management experience in oncology and/or immuno-oncology, preferably in a membership organization, medical communications agency, or healthcare setting. Understanding and management of complex budgets and project reconciliations. Ability to work flexible hours in a fast-paced environment with competing priorities. Willingness to learn about immuno-oncology, health systems transformation activities, and public health and health policy. Proven organizational skills and the ability to manage successfully multiple projects and tasks simultaneously. Superior analytical abilities; ability to draw insight from project findings and develop marketing and education messages. Proven ability to provide valuable insights and logical explanations when faced with difficult questions. Ability to communicate effectively at all levels, and articulate all relevant perspectives. Exceptional written and oral communications, including effective presentation skills. Demonstrated proficiency in scheduling, prioritizing, and meeting deadlines. Ability to work independently with minimal or no supervision. Strong customer service focus. Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships. Ability to work overtime as needed and travel up to 20% domestically. Proficiency in Microsoft Suite programs



Preferred Qualifications include a Master’s degree or PMP. Understanding of immuno-oncology or oncology field. Experience working with membership services, healthcare providers, committees and funders. Event management experience a plus.

(c ) Management, Inc. offers a comprehensive benefits package which includes medical, dental, and vision insurance, Life and AD&D insurance, Short-Term Disability/Long-Term Disability, and a Health Saving Account Plan. Paid vacation, sick, and personal days, holidays, 401(k) Savings Plan, a Tuition Reimbursement benefit, free parking and more! For consideration, please submit a resume with cover letter and salary expectations to: HR@c-managementinc.com.

About ACCC:

The Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) is a powerful community of more than 23,000 multidisciplinary practitioners and 2,000 cancer programs and practices nationwide.



Founded in 1974, ACCC brings together healthcare professionals across all disciplines in oncology to promote quality cancer care. It is estimated that 65 percent of the nation's cancer patients are treated by a member of ACCC.



Members rely on ACCC for education and advocacy support in adapting and responding to complex changes and challenges in the delivery of quality cancer care. ACCC provides resources on operations and management for programs and practices, reimbursement issues, policy and regulatory changes at the state and national levels, trends in cancer care, integrating new technologies and therapies, and more. For more information, visit ACCC's website at accc-cancer.org.

About the ACCC Immuno-Oncology Initiative

The ACCC I-O initiative prepares all members of the multidisciplinary cancer care team for the complex implementation of I-O in the community setting. ACCC provides robust resources for staying up to date on this rapidly evolving field, as well as practical real-world information on effectively integrating cancer immunotherapy into practice.

Learn more and explore ACCC I-O resources at https://www.accc-cancer.org/home/learn/immunotherapy.