COORDINATES WITH INTERNAL RESOURCES INCLUDING: Director, Deputy Director, Manager, Legislative Assistant and respective Legislative Aide on a daily basis; ILA Federal, Legal, Grassroots, PR & Communications, and Research Divisions as necessary

REQUIRED EDUCATION: BA/BS

REQUIRED BACKGROUND: 3-5 years government affairs experience in a similar capacity

REQUIRED SKILLS: Demonstrated successful organizational, communication, advocacy, analytical, and coalition-building skills. Knowledge of and support for the Second Amendment and commitment to preserving the Constitution of the United States.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Nothing in this job description restricts management’s right to assign or reassign duties and responsibilities to this job at any time. This description reflects management’s assignment of essential functions; it does not limit or restrict the tasks which may be assigned, which are subject to change at any time.

As directed by the ILA Executive Office and ILA State & Local Director/Deputy Director:

Direct all state legislative, political, and lobbying activities for the Association in assigned states. Track and conduct research and analysis on firearms and hunting-related bills. Timely report same to NRA. Engage directly in legislative lobbying on Second Amendment issues by establishing and maintaining strong and productive personal contacts among elected and appointed officials and staff with jurisdiction over issues affecting the Association. Develop and execute overall strategy and message development in conjunction with Director, State and Local division and other ILA Divisions for designated region or state assignments. Successfully advance Second Amendment legislative efforts in the face of well-organized opposition, negative publicity, and strong public and media resistance. Coordinate with state affiliate organizations to successfully advance the Association's legislative agenda and targeted Association involvement in political races and activities. Manage and execute political action committee activities in state-level elections. Must responsibly, professionally, and positively represent the Association to its membership and public officials in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. Coordinate with ILA/Grassroots to mobilize efforts on key legislation affecting Association membership. Work with legislative assistant and legislative aide and other stakeholders to draft legislative and political communications to membership and public officials as needed. Submit weekly reports on legislative and political matters in assigned states to the Director and communicate with NRA Board of Director Members on said matters as necessary or as directed. Submit accurate and timely expense reporting; demonstrate responsible stewardship of the Association’s financial resources.

Essential Physical Requirements:

Attend and participate in face-to-face meetings and gatherings in furtherance of legislative advocacy efforts, communicating in written and oral forms, accurately understand and interpret communication from others, reading or similar processing of information, analyzing, researching, exchange information, air and/or land-based travel, computer use. Extensive travel is required to and from all assigned regions during state legislative sessions and throughout the year to build and maintain effective and productive working relationships with legislators.

Essential Cognitive Functions:

Read or similar processing of information, analyze, research, generate written work, independent problem solving, control emotions in the face of strong opposition and personal/public/media negative attention, effectively handle and resolve to the satisfaction of the NRA difficult situations involving interactions with others, demonstrated self-management to accomplish assigned tasks to meet deadlines and in overall timely manner. Identify, recognize, determine effective means to persuade others to support NRA proposed legislative efforts and NRA endorsed candidates. Effective comprehension of views and materials developed by stakeholders and opposition. Effective avoidance of avoidable conflicts with persons and organizations whose support is needed by NRA. Develop personal and organizational credibility to promote NRA agenda.

To apply, please send resume with cover letter and salary expectations (REQUIRED) to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer (minority/women/disabled). Please visit careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us.