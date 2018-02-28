Full Lifecycle Technical Recruiter

Sparks Group
Washington D.C.
Competitive pay
Feb 28, 2018
Apr 04, 2018
AD216307
Human Resources, Other
Media / Journalism / Advertising, Technology and Software
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time

Job Summary/Company: 

Leading media company seeking Full Life Cycle Technical Recruiter to support all Development and Engineering roles.  Apply now or call 202-463-5100!

Responsibilities:

  • Manage the full lifecycle of recruiting for engineering roles: Developers, Sr. Developers, Lead Developers, Coders, iOS dev., Android Dev.
  • Source, screen, recruit, close, extend offer letter, initiate new hire requirements for all engineering roles
  • Ability to work directly with CIO, CTO and other executive leaders to understand req requirements for department.  Consultative approach.
  • Occasional University recruiting and travelling for job fairs (3-4 times per year)

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • Minimum 5 years of experience
  • Must own all aspects of recruiting process
  • Ability to consult with internal leadership 
  • Ability to succeed in high volume environment

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

