Full Lifecycle Technical Recruiter
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Salary
- Competitive pay
- Posted
- Feb 28, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 04, 2018
- Ref
- AD216307
- Function
- Human Resources, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Summary/Company:
Leading media company seeking Full Life Cycle Technical Recruiter to support all Development and Engineering roles. Apply now or call 202-463-5100!
Responsibilities:
- Manage the full lifecycle of recruiting for engineering roles: Developers, Sr. Developers, Lead Developers, Coders, iOS dev., Android Dev.
- Source, screen, recruit, close, extend offer letter, initiate new hire requirements for all engineering roles
- Ability to work directly with CIO, CTO and other executive leaders to understand req requirements for department. Consultative approach.
- Occasional University recruiting and travelling for job fairs (3-4 times per year)
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- Minimum 5 years of experience
- Must own all aspects of recruiting process
- Ability to consult with internal leadership
- Ability to succeed in high volume environment
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
