Do you want to be part of an Agile team designing and building software and web solutions to support environmental organizations? Are you looking for a flexible work environment that is intellectually challenging and builds software using modern development practices? Join ERG's team of creative, dedicated, and technically skilled professionals where you will work closely with project managers, designers, digital specialists, scientists, engineers, and clients.

We are seeking Junior Developers with 2 to 4 years of programming experience to join a project team located at our Chantilly, Virginia office (Washington DC metro area) and a project team at ERG’s Charlottesville, VA office.

Tasks you may be assigned as a Junior Developer include software programming, researching new and emerging technologies and platforms, and analyzing data to create and deliver valuable and innovative software solutions to clients and their users.

Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and include links to your LinkedIn profile and any portfolio or code samples.

REQUIREMENTS

All candidates must have:

2 to 4 years of software development experience in a variety of programming languages;

Experience crafting high-quality, reliable, and maintainable software code;

A passion for growing his or her skills, enthusiastically keeping up with the latest trends and methods f or developing software and managing/analyzing data, and taking on interesting and challenging problems; and

BA/BS in Computer Science or a related field, or technical certification, or equivalent experience.

The ideal candidate is bright, motivated, detail-oriented and has excellent written and verbal communication abilities. Desirable experience includes:

Experience developing JavaScript using a modern framework, such as React/Redux;

Experience using enterprise-oriented software frameworks;

Experience with Python, PHP, Java, Oracle, or Postgres;

Experience programming in .NET; and

Experience working in Agile/Scrum project teams.

Eastern Research Group, Inc. (ERG) is a well-respected consulting firm providing support to a wide range of federal, state, and commercial clients. ERG offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits, including health and dental insurance, life insurance, long-term disability, educational benefits, FSAs, a generous 401k plan, profit sharing, an EAP, paid vacation and holidays, sick leave, and more. For more information about ERG, please visit www.erg.com. An EOE/M/F/Vet/Disability.