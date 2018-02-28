SUMMARY:

Responsible for a variety of writing and graphic design duties within the Volunteer Fundraising structure including marketing and communication activities for the Friends of NRA program. Knowledge of and support for the mission of the National Rifle Association.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Coordinate, within divisional guidelines, quarterly organization and design layout for Traditions Magazine. Develop quarterly article list and page cast by sourcing article ideas through NRA Field Representatives, volunteers, NRA staff and web content to promote Friends of NRA on a national level. This includes writing, editing, researching facts and finding supporting photography.

2. Create, as directed, writing and graphic design for marketing assets to be used at all Friends of NRA events. Assist, as directed, in developing promotional marketing materials for Friends of NRA and The NRA Foundation including design flyers, ads, e-mail blasts, brochures and other support materials.

3. Facilitate, as directed, in developing and updating content for the Friends of NRA website. Monitor Friends of NRA state webpages for content, uploading new content when available. Identify new opportunities to expand Friends of NRA brand on Friends of NRA webpages.

4. Design, as directed, promotional marketing materials such as ads, banners, posters, program books, merchandise and other materials for national NRA Foundation events.

5. Oversee, within divisional guidelines, the content, development and scheduling of monthly

NRA Blogs to promote Friends of NRA and the NRA Foundation mission.

6. Manage, as directed, the final approval and assimilation of the Friends of NRA monthly eNewsletter.

7. Support, within divisional guidelines, the Marketing/Communications team on marketing strategies for social media platforms. This includes taking photos, videos, blogging and posting.

8. Assist, as directed, in developing effective communication tools to increase exposure for the Friends of NRA program to volunteers and NRA members.

9. Support, as directed, the Marketing/Communications team in the implementation and coordination of the Youth Education Summit program and assist in designing communication and marketing materials for the program.

10. Support and assist NRA Field Staff with various requests including processing charters, insurance and design requests for Friends of NRA events in an accurate and timely manner.

11. Perform other duties as assigned.

SCOPE:

High visibility with Field Operations staff at NRAHQ, NRA field staff, Friends of NRA volunteers and participants in the Y.E.S. program. Position functions in a fast paced deadline oriented environment with varied priorities and responsibilities with minimal direct supervision. Weekend work is occasionally required. Travel occasionally required. Ability to lift and carry 25-30 lbs. required.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree required. Concentration in Marketing, Communications or equivalent is preferred. Graphic design and writing experience required. An understanding of and experience with marketing, fundraising, special event coordination and web/mobile technologies required.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES:

Strong writing and basic computer skills required. Excellent oral and written communications skills required. Must be extremely creative, organized and detail oriented. Demonstrated ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously within set deadlines essential. Self-starter with the ability to work with little supervision essential. Proficiency in MS Office suite, Adobe Creative Suite [Photoshop, InDesign], Web design and HTML required. Demonstrated ability to work independently or as a member of the team essential. Demonstrated ability to effectively interface with all levels of NRA staff, Y.E.S. participants and Friends of NRA volunteers.

To apply, please send resume with cover letter and salary expectations (REQUIRED) to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer (minority/women/disabled). Please visit careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us.