LOCATION: Works at NRA Headquarters; no telework

The individual selected for this position will provide legal research, analysis, legal documentation creation and general administrative support to the NRA legal staff. Will implement general legal research and analysis, including research on LEXIS and/or WESTLAW. Incorporate knowledge of word processing in the occasional production of legal documents and reports. Assists secretary of Firearms Civil Rights Legal Defense Fund.

Performs general legal research, information gathering and analysis for staff attorneys. Manage law library; keep books updated, subscription orders updated. Performs special projects and analyses as requested and furnished work processing and secretarial skills incidental to these duties or when required by the office. Requires contact with employees in own division and other NRA divisions, NRA members, general public and Federal and State government organizations.

Physical requirements include bending, lifting, standing in relation to using books in law library or moving legal files. Bachelor's degree and Paralegal certificate or equivalent law office experience. Background should include 2-3 years experience in legal analysis and research support. Eligible for licensing as a notary public.

In-depth knowledge of legal process. General knowledge of law library structure and periodical management. Good organizational and communication skills; must be able to grasp concept of work performed by legal staff, and apply knowledge learned. Work under minimal supervision.

To apply, please send resume with cover letter and salary expectations (REQUIRED) to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer (minority/women/disabled). Please visit careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us