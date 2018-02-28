Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group is seeking an effective Human Resources Specialist to support the HR management staff of one of the nation’s largest government contractors. We are looking for motivated professionals with at least 2 years of HR experience, proficiency in Microsoft Office, and excellent communication and organizational skills. If you’re interested in hearing more about this opportunity, apply now or call 703-821-1911!

Responsibilities:

Provide administrative support to a fast-paced, high-volume Human Resources department

Draft reports and letters for new hires, terminations and benefits enrollment

Respond to inquiries regarding benefits administration and HR policies

Provide general research and perform analysis as needed in support of HR programs

Demonstrate understanding of state and federal laws pertinent to payroll, benefits and employment practices and policies

Execute employment verifications and submit file requests

Qualifications/Background profile:

1+ years of experience providing administrative support in an HR department

Knowledge of HR laws and terminology

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Strong problem solving and time management skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to work independently and collaboratively

Experience with Workday is preferred

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!