Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group is seeking an effective Human Resources Specialist to support the HR management staff of one of the nation’s largest government contractors. We are looking for motivated professionals with at least 2 years of HR experience, proficiency in Microsoft Office, and excellent communication and organizational skills. If you’re interested in hearing more about this opportunity, apply now or call 703-821-1911!
Responsibilities:
- Provide administrative support to a fast-paced, high-volume Human Resources department
- Draft reports and letters for new hires, terminations and benefits enrollment
- Respond to inquiries regarding benefits administration and HR policies
- Provide general research and perform analysis as needed in support of HR programs
- Demonstrate understanding of state and federal laws pertinent to payroll, benefits and employment practices and policies
- Execute employment verifications and submit file requests
Qualifications/Background profile:
- 1+ years of experience providing administrative support in an HR department
- Knowledge of HR laws and terminology
- Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint
- Strong problem solving and time management skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively
- Experience with Workday is preferred
